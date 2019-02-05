FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, speaks during a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas. O’Rourke barged into last year’s Texas Senate race almost laughably early in March 2017. Now, as the onetime punk rocker mulls a much-hyped White House bid for 2020, he’s doing anything he can to stay in the spotlight without formally starting a campaign. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)