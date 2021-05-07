Why a Democrat pushed for firing squad to be added to SC death penalty bill

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's efforts to resume the death penalty have drawn national attention in recent days, with critics condemning the addition of the firing squad to the list of execution methods as barbaric and uncivilized.

But the idea did not initially stem from a lawmaker in the state's dominant Republican majority.

Instead, it was a well-known Democrat with experience on both sides of death-penalty cases who kickstarted the effort, arguing a firing squad would be "the least painful" method available.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a loquacious Columbia Democrat and former prosecutor, introduced the proposal during a floor debate in early March.

To boost its chances of passage and make clear he was not attempting to sabotage the underlying bill, Harpootlian enlisted Republican state Sen. Greg Hembree of North Myrtle Beach, another former prosecutor, to help make the case in bipartisan terms.

"I am not what you would call a pull-the-switch, rabid death penalty proponent," Harpootlian said during the debate. "I abhor it. I resist it."

But while Harpootlian, a former two-time state Democratic Party chairman, said the death penalty is "morally wrong," he also said he believes it is "morally necessary in some extreme cases."

"The death penalty is going to stay the law here for a while," Harpootlian said. "If we're going to have it, it ought to be humane."

Harpootlian pointed to his own background trying the case of notorious serial killer Donald "Pee Wee" Gaskins, who received the death sentence and was executed by electric chair in 1991. That experience prompted Harpootlian to do more research on the method.

"There's instance after instance after instance where people are not dead after the first jolt, they're screaming and on fire," Harpootlian said. "Horrible, horrible thing to do to another human being."

By contrast, Harpootlian contended that a firing squad would be more likely to guarantee instant, painless death. He noted that other states, most recently Utah, have used the method without problem and pointed to their implementation of it as a model.

In Utah, the inmate is strapped to a steel chair and an anonymous group of trained law enforcement officers load one round into state-issued rifles. To ensure the officers do not know which of them killed the inmate, one random cartridge is blank.

"This was a desperation move on my part to minimize the pain and suffering of the condemned," Harpootlian said.

Harpootlian is not the only legal mind on the left to reach the conclusion that the firing squad may be a better death penalty method than some of the alternatives. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a President Barack Obama nominee typically regarded as one of the more liberal justices, wrote approvingly of the idea in a 2017 dissenting opinion.

"Some might find this choice regressive, but the available evidence suggests 'that a competently performed shooting may cause nearly instant death,' " Sotomayor wrote. "In addition to being near instant, death by shooting may also be comparatively painless. And historically, the firing squad has yielded significantly fewer botched executions."

The bill does not outline specifics for how the firing squad will be implemented, leaving that task up to the state's Department of Corrections.

Spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said the agency will develop a plan if the legislation becomes law.

"We would look for guidance from other states and the courts as to what has been deemed constitutional," Shain said.

Frank Knaack, executive director of the ACLU in South Carolina, said his group isn’t assembling a lawsuit over the Statehouse legislation but that all options are on the table.

Timing to any lawsuit from any litigant could depend on what happens to the three current South Carolina death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals and are facing potential execution dates, he said.

Possible constitutional challenges include violations of due process and for cruel and usual punishment. He said data suggests the death penalty as applied in the state is less based on fact than on the race of those involved, location of the underlying crime and the solicitor in office.

He called its application here led by "arbitrary factors that fly in the face of equal justice under the law."

Other factors, he said, are that electric chair executions have been botched before with horrific consequences to the subject.

Additionally, he said the state is reverting back to methods it previously rejected as inhumane because lethal injection drugs are no longer available. Inmates bound for the death penalty in the future face the prospect of having been "sentenced under a certain scheme and this is being changed after the fact," Knaack said.

With the bill now on the brink of becoming law after passing in the House, Harpootlian expressed no qualms about his role in the process other than "the regret that we have to take the life of anybody."

When senators poked fun at Harpootlian this week for sparking a combative debate on the House floor, he did not seek to distance himself from it.

"I take credit," Harpootlian said. "I'm not ashamed at all of that. And I think a majority of this body agreed with me."