Who does South Carolina's governor call during Florence?
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made 142 phone calls during the week Hurricane Florence moved through the Carolinas, according to records made public Monday by the governor's office.
He talked to President Donald Trump on Sept. 10.
He talked to governors, specifically governors from North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama Florida and Wisconsin leading up to and after the storm.
He spoke to mayors, senators, congressmen and state lawmakers.
Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington got two minutes of his time, while Republican congressman and former governor Mark Sanford got no call at all. McMaster didn't call former governor Nikki Haley, either.
The governor's office routinely provides the media with a weekly schedule. Usually, the document shows a mix of planned upcoming events, as well as a look back at how the governor spent his previous week.
This time, though, it was incredibly detailed.
Examining the schedule from Sept. 9-Sept. 16 is particularly insightful since it gives us a glimpse into the size, scope and duration of communication that McMaster was involved with during this weather event.
Just take a look for yourself.
Sunday, Sept. 9
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:47 PM: Call with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
2:54 PM: Call with Rep. Shannon Erickson.
2:56 PM: Call with Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.
2:57 PM: Call with Senator Greg Hembree.
3:03 PM: Call with Mayor Brenda Bethune.
3:06 PM: Call with Rep. Alan Clemmons.
3:07 PM: Call with Rep. Leon Stavrinakis.
3:11 PM: Call with Rep. Katie Arrington
3:13 PM: Call with Rep. Heather Crawford
3:16 PM: Call with Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
3:18 PM: Call with Rep. Russell Fry.
3:22 PM: Call with Sen. Marlon Kimpson.
3:24 PM: Call with Rep. Lee Hewitt.
3:25 PM: Call with Sen. Stephen Goldfinch.
3:26 PM: Call with Margie Bright Matthews.
3:34 PM: Call with Margie Bright Matthews.
7:45 PM: Call with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
7:50 PM: Call with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
8:05 PM: Call with State Senator Sandy Senn.
Monday, Sept. 10
10:40 AM: Call with Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.
10:45 AM: Call with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
10:50 AM: Call with FEMA Administrator Brock Long.
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:25 PM: Call with Congressman Tom Rice.
12:32 PM: Call with U.S. Senator Tim Scott.
12:39 PM: Call with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
12:50 PM: Call with S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas.
1:05 PM: Call with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with coastal state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
1:40 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with members of the General Assembly, Municipalities, Federal delegation and Constitutional Officers.
2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
4:45 PM: Media interview with Neil Cavuto.
5:32 PM: Call with President Donald Trump.
6:20 PM: Call with Florida Governor Rick Scott.
Tuesday, September 11
6:30 AM: Media interview with Good Morning America.
8:30 AM: Media interview with CNN New Day.
9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster received a hurricane preparedness briefing, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:56 PM: Call with Nick Ayers, Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice President.
1:12 PM: Call with State Senator Nikki Setzler.
1:18 PM: Call with Nick Ayers, Chief of Staff, Office of the Vice President.
1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:30 PM: Call with Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.
3:15 PM: Call with Alex Azar, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
4:00 PM: Call with Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross.
5:20 PM: Call with Florida Governor Rick Scott.
5:30 PM: Call with Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security and fellow governors.
5:40 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with coastal local officials.
6:05 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness briefing.
9:00 PM: Call with Florida Governor Rick Scott.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
8:56 AM: Call with Beaufort Sheriff PJ Tanner.
9:30 AM: Call with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
10:25 AM: Call with North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
10:35 AM: Call with Pawley’s Island Mayor Jimmy Braswell.
10:45 AM: Call with S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas.
10:49 AM: Call with Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.
11:09 AM: Call with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:45 PM: Meeting with Duke Energy President Kodwo.
1:15 PM: Call with United States Health and Human Services Secretary Ben Carson.
2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
3:20 PM: Call with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
3:37 PM: Call with State Senator Tom Davis.
3:39 PM: Call with Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber.
3:45 PM: Call with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
3:53 PM: Call with State Representative Jeff Bradley.
4:17 PM: Call with State Representative Bill Herbkersman.
4:20 PM: Call with State Representative Weston Newton.
4:32 PM: Call with Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams.
4:51 PM: Call with State Senator Margie Bright-Matthews.
5:50 PM: Call with State Representative Weston Newton.
6:00 PM: Call with Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon.
6:15 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Thursday, Sept. 13
9:18 AM: Call with Lynn Good, CEO of Duke Energy.
9:40 AM: Call with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
10:32 AM: Call with Louise Welch Williams, Regional REO of the American Red Cross.
11:30 AM:: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:45 PM: Call with Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon.
12:49 PM: Call with Judge Jim Brogdon, Interim President of Santee Cooper.
1:20 PM: Call with US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
1:53 PM: Call with Kenny Jackson and Keller Kissam of the SCANA Corporation.
2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
3:59 PM: Call with North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
4:02 PM: Call with State Representative Alan Clemmons.
4:05 PM: Call with State Representative Russell Fry.
4:07 PM: Call with State Representative Heather Crawford.
4:14 PM: Call with Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.
4:20 PM: Call with Beaufort Sheriff PJ Tanner.
4:22 PM: Call with Georgetown Sheriff Lane Cribb.
4:36 PM: Call with Florence Sheriff Kenney Boone.
4:43 PM: Call with Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson.
5:10 PM: Call with State Representative Lee Hewitt.
5:15 PM: Call with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.
6:53 PM: Call with State Senator Greg Hembree.
6:58 PM: Call with Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon.
7:02 PM: Call with State Senator Stephen Goldfinch.
7:07 PM: Call with Charleston Sheriff Al Cannon.
8:20 PM: Call with former State Representative Jim Battle.
8:23 PM : Call with Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle.
8:31 PM: Call with State Representative Lucas Atkinson.
8:36 PM: Call with Marion County Administrator Tim Harper.
8:42 PM: Call with Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins.
8:50 PM: Call with State Senator Luke Rankin.
8:55 PM: Call with State Representative Jeff Johnson.
9:02 PM: Call with State Senator Kent Williams.
Friday, Sept. 14
7:30 AM: Media interview with CBS This Morning.
9:23 AM: Call with FEMA Administrator Brock Long.
9:50 AM: Call with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
9:54 AM: Call with Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.
9:56 AM: Call with North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
10:00 AM: Call with Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.
10:03 AM: Call with Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby.
11:05 AM: Meeting with Congressman Joe Wilson.
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:36 PM: Call with State Senator Paul Campbell.
1:34 PM: Call with Elliott Summey, Charleston County Council.
2:13 PM Call with Loris Mayor Henry Nichols.
2:30 PM Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
3:34 PM: Call with Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale.
3:36 PM: Call with Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson.
5:50 PM: Meeting with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Saturday, Sept. 15
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster received a briefing at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
10:31 AM: Call with State Senator Paul Campbell.
10:36 AM: Call with North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
11:00 AM: Call with Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton Elected Officials.
11:12 AM: Call with Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman
11:25 AM: Call with State Senator Paul Campbell.
11:27 AM: Call with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
1:43 PM: Call with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
1:53 PM: Call with State Senator Kent Williams.
2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
3:21 PM: Constituent Call.
5:30 PM: Hurricane preparedness call with Horry and Georgetown Elected Officials.
6:00 PM: Call with U.S. Senator Tim Scott.
Sunday, Sept. 16
9:40 AM: Call with State Representative Richie Yow.
10:30 AM: Call with Mayor of Latta Nancy Brigman.
10:34 AM: Call with Mayor of Dillon Todd Davis.
10:43 AM: Call with Steven Grice, Chairman, Dillon County Council.
10:51 AM: Constituent call.
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a hurricane preparedness call with state and local agencies at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
12:53 PM: Call with State Representative Jackie Hayes.
12:56 PM: Call with State Representative Pat Henegan.
1:04 PM: Call with State Senator Gerald Malloy.
1:30 PM: Meeting with agency officials.
2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency response officials, S.C. Emergency
Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
3:24 PM: Call with Barbara Blain-Bellamy, Conway Mayor and Christy Hall, SCDOT.
4:01 PM: Constituent call.
4:04 PM: Call with Marlboro County Council Chairwoman Dr. Carolyn Prince.
4:13 PM: Call with State Representative Jeff Johnson.
4:33 PM: Call with State Senator Vincent Sheheen.
4:39 PM: Call with Judge Jim Brogdon, Interim CEO of Santee Cooper.
5:11 PM: Call with Christy Hall, SCDOT.
5:27 PM: Call with S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas.
5:31 PM: Call with Chesterfield County Council Chairman Al Johnson.
5:36 PM: Call with Mayor of Hartsville Mel Pennington.
5:41 PM: Call with Mayor of Hartsville Mel Pennington.
5:51 PM: Call with Mayor of Darlington Gloria Hines.
5:57 PM: Call with Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle.
In South Carolina's 1st District Race, the Democrat is touting GOP support and both candidates are chasing dollars
In the race to be Charleston and coastal South Carolina’s next member of Congress, a Democrat is courting Republicans and both candidates are looking past the Lowcountry to chase campaign cash hundreds of miles away.
Out today, Democrat Joe Cunningham has released his second campaign ad this month. His campaign tells me that this 30-second spot is their biggest ad buy to date, and it will be running district-wide on cable and broadcast. The new ad touts Cunningham's endorsements from four self-identified Republican municipal leaders in the district.
Spokesman for the Cunningham campaign Tyler Jones said courting Republicans must be a part of their strategy here in the coastal 1st Congressional District, which has not elected a Democrat to office in decades.
Another strategy? Raising lots of money. Both Republican state lawmaker Katie Arrington and Democratic construction attorney Joe Cunningham have gone, hat-in-hand, well beyond the coastal region they are hoping to represent in Washington.
Cunningham recently traveled to his home state of Kentucky, where Democrats there held a fundraiser for him last week at a brewery owned by the chair of the state’s Democratic Party.
The same week, Arrington flew to Washington where U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hosted a lunch fundraiser on her behalf.
Even though the race is an open seat free of incumbent warchests, the reality is that running for federal office is pricey.
According to the campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org, the average House race cost around $1.5 million in 2016. That’s not much more than what was needed to win during the last midterm elections in 2014, when a winning House race averaged $1.4 million.
After the June primaries, the last publicly available fundraising reports in July showed Arrington with $61,773 cash on hand, compared to Cunningham’s $318,937.
The dynamics make the race a unique one.
"It's a very unusual case," said Brendan Quinn of the Center for Responsive Politics, which oversees OpenSecrets.org. "It's a fairly red district, where the incumbent Republican was unseated and it’s a very good year for Democrats. There is no real goal-post fundraising for this one."
Read more: Fight for dollars intensifies in SC's 'unusual' post-Mark Sanford congressional race
AND ONE MORE THING: Eric Garcetti in Charleston soon
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat who many have speculated is eyeing a 2020 presidential run, is returning to South Carolina this weekend.
Garcetti will be the keynote speaker at the Charleston Blue Jamboree event on Sept. 23. The event will be held at The School House in West Ashley.
Editor's note: The title of Elaine Chao was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. She is Secretary of Transportation.