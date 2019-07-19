Acting White House chief of staff and former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney is the keynote speaker at the S.C. Republican Party's Silver Elephant Dinner in August.
The appearance was announced Friday by state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick.
"We are proud to welcome Mick back home to South Carolina to celebrate our party and our grassroots leaders and activists," McKissick said in a media statement. "Mick has represented our state well, first as our congressman and now by working hard with President Trump to Keep America Great."
Mulvaney is the highest-ranking South Carolinian in President Donald Trump's administration.
On Monday he was profiled in The Washington Post for the amount of power he is assembling in his West Wing role.
Mulvaney has long been identified as a tea party favorite. He served in Congress beginning in 2010 after defeating incumbent Democrat John Spratt in the 5th District that stretches from Sumter to Rock Hill.
In early 2017 he was tapped to be Trump's Office of Management and Budget director. From November 2017-December 2018, Mulvaney was also the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The party's 52nd annual Silver Elephant gala dinner is Aug. 2 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.