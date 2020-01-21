U.S. Sen. Cory Booker had always planned to be in South Carolina to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

But when he returned Monday he did so as a former White House hopeful.

While eight Democratic presidential candidates marched arm-in-arm through Columbia for King Day at the Dome, Booker was less than a mile away delivering a private and undisclosed "thank you" to his South Carolina staffers.

In a video obtained by The Post and Courier which was later shared on his Instagram account, Booker described his visit to his Columbia campaign office as "very emotional."

"It's a very spiritual race we ran and this is, in many ways, the soul of so much of what we stood for across the country," Booker said in the video, looking straight into the camera.

"There is a determination in this room that the campaign may be over but the light of each and every one of us has got to shine on," he said before leading his team in a rendition of "This Little Light of Mine."

Laurin Manning Gandy, who was Booker's S.C. digital director, was in the room when it happened.

"He just kept saying that coming to South Carolina was like coming home," Gandy said.

Booker, of New Jersey, stayed with his staff and volunteers for about three or four hours. He took them to lunch at "The Grand" on Main Street. Back at the office, a campaign photographer was on site to take new headshots of staffers as they begin their next job search.

"I'm used to a campaign ending and it just evaporates," said Gandy. "This is the exact opposite."

Gandy previously was director of political operations for Barack Obama’s victory in South Carolina’s 2008 Democratic primary.

"They've offered optional counseling, and the sort of things you’d expect from a Democratic candidate, like severance pay and having your health insurance extended until you can get squared away. This campaign has done that, plus offered a wide range of professional development opportunities and job placement assistance," she added.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Booker invested heavily in South Carolina, making the early-voting state with the highest proportion of African American voters a top priority for his campaign.

With 47 public events, Booker also made more stops in the Palmetto State than nearly any other candidate — second only to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who dropped out last month and had 50 in South Carolina.

Booker's national communications director Jeff Giertz said the Booker campaign had 20 paid staffers in South Carolina.

The thank-you visit Monday was a continuation of stops Booker made over the weekend when he visited his campaign teams in Iowa on Saturday and New Hampshire on Sunday.

Gietz said Booker is trying to squeeze in a trip to Nevada maybe this weekend, but the timing is fluid due to the start of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.