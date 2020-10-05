Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties

Election officials are encouraging Lowcountry and all South Carolina residents to vote early if possible by casting an absentee ballot, as the expected high presidential year turnout and pandemic conditions are in play.

This year, many counties have already opened early voting sites, most frequently referred to as "satellite" locations, well in advance of the Nov. 3 election day.

Many will be operating during business hours Monday through Friday, and with special hours on Saturdays.

Below is a breakdown for tri-county voting. For all voting information, go to scvotes.gov.

Charleston County

Charleston County is opening four in-person satellite voting locations, including for the first time at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The satellites locations and open dates are:

The North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, through Nov. 2

Seacoast Church Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road, Oct. 19–Nov. 2

Seacoast Church West Ashley, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston, Oct. 19–Nov. 2

Main Library Downtown, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston, Oct. 19 – November 2

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, they will be open two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, voters will be able to cast absentee ballots or return their completed mail-in absentee ballots at the satellite locations in addition to the main county elections office, 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston.

Questions about this year’s election? Chat with staff online Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/index.php.

Berkeley County

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Absentee voting will be set up at the main elections office, 6 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner, until Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Additionally, there will be extended office hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. In-person absentee voting will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

In addition, the county has partnered with the Berkeley County Library System to offer two additional in-person absentee voting locations.

Both the Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, and St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenel Drive, will be open for in-person absentee voting Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. will available Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Dorchester County

In St. George, residents can vote in-person absentee until Nov. 2 at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office, 201 Johnson St.

Absentee voting will only be available at this location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office will also be open for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. The address is 201 Johnson St.

In Summerville, residents can vote in-person absentee at the Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

North Charleston residents of Dorchester County can vote in-person absentee at the Wescott Park Community Center, 9006 Dorchester Road during the week and also Saturdays Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.