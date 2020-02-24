Where do Democrats in the SC presidential primary fall on climate change?

When voters head to the polls in the Democratic presidential primary Saturday, they will choose from the most progressive slate of platforms on climate change to date.

All incorporate elements of a Green New Deal — transitioning the economy off fossil fuels and creating programs for displaced workers.

They also adopt components of the environmental justice movement, which focuses on the outsize impacts of polluting industry on minority communities.

The issue has definitely registered in one contest so far. A Washington Post/Edison Media exit poll in New Hampshire showed 25 percent of primary voters said climate change was their most important issue, second to health care at 37 percent.

In South Carolina, the effects of a warming earth have hit home: Four serious storms in the past five years have caused extensive flooding and coastal erosion. But climate impact promises to spread far beyond the coast, too: Rising temperatures will make wildfires more prevalent, scientists say, and could imperil key crops such as peaches.

Here's a summary of the top six Democratic contenders' climate change plans:

Joe Biden

As a Delaware senator, Biden in 1986 introduced the Senate's first bill acknowledging climate change and charging the Environmental Protection Agency to act on it. It passed as a component of a spending bill but was not enacted by the Reagan administration. Biden has also stressed his experience as vice president to Barack Obama, but Obama's legacy is mixed: The administration helped establish the landmark Paris Climate Agreement but also presided over the expansion of fracked natural gas.

Biden aims for 100 percent clean energy by 2050, spending $400 billion on research over 10 years. His plan mentions legislating mandatory emissions reductions but gives little detail. Biden also wants to conserve 30 percent of U.S. land and waters by 2030.

Biden would convene experts to create building and zoning codes that are more climate-resilient. He would try to reduce property insurance premiums, expand a flood insurance discount program and look to both engineered and natural solutions to protect from sea-level rise. He does not specify how much money he would spend on these efforts.

Pete Buttigieg

Two historic floods hit South Bend, Ind., during Buttigieg's term as mayor, and he's referenced that experience on the campaign trail, unveiling one plan in another river town — Conway — which has flooded multiple times in the past five years. Buttigieg's experience as a former Naval Reserve officer also influences his plans, which focus, in part, on preserving vulnerable military operations from climate change.

Buttigieg aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He would do it in part by creating a carbon tax, and send the proceeds to low-income households. He also promotes national standards for clean energy generation, no-emissions vehicles and green industry. Under his plan, $550 billion across three different investment funds would pay for new clean energy development, and an additional $200 billion over 10 years would fund other technological research.

Buttigieg has the most detailed disaster-response plan of the top six contenders. Primarily, it would expand the country's financially beleaguered flood insurance program to also cover wildfire and earthquake damage. He would fund regional "resilience hubs" to coordinate projects to lessen flooding and other disasters. Currently, the federal government pays out much of its disaster funding for recovery after the fact, when a president declares a disaster.

Amy Klobuchar

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, was an early supporter of a cap-and-trade system to make companies pay for the planet-warming emissions they release. She introduced a 2007 bill to track carbon emissions, but it didn't advance.

Klobuchar aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and plans to use a carbon tax to do it. Her plan focuses on presidential powers rather than legislation, and she promises to re-establish several Obama-era standards, including the Clean Power Plan, vehicle efficiency standards and participation in the Paris Climate Accord. She supports funding research into clean energy and carbon capture but does not include a price tag. She is more specific on a $1 trillion infrastructure program to make energy systems across the country more efficient and secure.

Klobuchar says climate resilience should be incorporated into federal infrastructure investments. She pledges to expand a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program to mitigate hazards, which has been used locally for items like flooded home buyouts in Charleston, and wants to make certain post-disaster funding is eligible for use in infrastructure projects.

Bernie Sanders

As early as 2007, Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont, introduced legislation to curb planet-warming pollution. It did not advance. In 2011, the issue came home as Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont, killing six and causing widespread flooding. Sanders has since introduced more legislation to establish a carbon tax program, with little success. His presidential platform on climate is by far the most expensive, totaling $16 trillion. Sanders claims the cost will be covered in 15 years by new tax revenue from job creation, more fees on polluting industry and savings in the federal disaster safety net.

Sanders aims to make power generation and transportation carbon neutral by 2030, and decarbonize the rest of the economy by 2050. He aims to do it without nuclear power, which is emissions-free but has other environmental downsides. Sanders would nationalize power plants across the country, provide more than $2 trillion in grants for low-income people to buy electric vehicles, spend $650 billion to make industry, shipping and aviation carbon-free, and create a nationwide recycling program to reuse materials needed in clean energy technologies. He'd also ban oil drilling in federal waters.

Sanders would devote $162 billion to help coastal communities deal with sea level rise, invest $2 billion more in FEMA's hazard mitigation program, and revise existing law to make sure FEMA focuses on allowing disaster survivors to return to more resilient home communities.

Tom Steyer

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager turned political activist, founded NextGen Climate Action in 2013, now known as NextGen America. The group has supported political candidates who take progressive stances on climate change. He's also advocated on several environmental issues in his home state of California.

Steyer aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 but wants to phase out some of the worst sources of pollution — diesel engines, coal power plants and other industrial emitters — by 2030. He suggests tripling federal funding into clean technologies, creating a "Civilian Climate Corps" to enact his policies and spending $2 trillion over 10 years in improved infrastructure, including cleaner transportation and improved energy grids.

Steyer’s plan says he would focus on “community-led planning processes” and “mutual aid commitments” to help disaster response, but gives little other detail.

Elizabeth Warren

Warren has twice introduced a bill in the Senate to make businesses be more specific about the financial risks they face from climate change, but these bills stalled. She introduced a measure last May to make the Pentagon go carbon-neutral by 2030 and for the DoD to incorporate climate projections into its plans for installations and other assets; that bill has similarly flagged in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Warren was quick to adopt some policies of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, an early casualty in the primary. That includes a 100 percent clean energy generation commitment by 2035. She would support electric vehicles with a "Clean Cars for Clunkers" subsidy. Warren would spend $1 trillion over 10 years to achieve the switch to clean energy, and another $1.5 trillion to subsidize consumer costs for new energy generation.

Warren's "Blue New Deal" focuses heavily on the oceans, including banning new oil drilling leases. It also includes provisions to deal with sea level rise: any new federal buildings or federally funded housing would be built least 1.5 meters above sea level. She would establish a buyout program for low-income homeowners to sell flood-prone properties to the government. Warren would increase funding for FEMA's hazard mitigation program fivefold.