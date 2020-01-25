South Carolina's Ed McMullen, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland, summed up the Swiss view of Donald Trump this way:

Not keen about the tweets; love his business philosophy.

"They didn't understand the tweeting," McMullen told Palmetto Politics by phone Thursday, a day after Trump departed the 2020 World Economic Forum at Davos.

Trump's "a brash, New York-calls-it-like-it-is guy," McMullen said, which is not someone the normally conservative and reserved Swiss are used to.

"It's simply just very 'un-Swiss' to be as direct as the president can be," he added.

But, as Switzerland and the rest of the world got used to Trump on Twitter, the leaders of the nation's 8.5 million people pivoted toward the new president's mutually attractive messaging of tax cuts and regulatory reform, McMullen said.

"The Swiss started to realize, 'We better be competitive here, and we better take advantage of these opportunities in the U.S.," he said.

McMullen, of Charleston, has a relationship with Trump that goes back decades. They met through mutual friends in a seating box at Yankee Stadium when Trump was just a New York developer.

"He was always one of the most fascinating people," said McMullen, 55, who worked in public relations and advertising prior to his government career.

After Trump started kicking around a presidential run in 2014, he pegged McMullen to be his South Carolina state chairman.

That was well before anyone took Trump seriously and before Trump would win South Carolina's 2016 GOP primary in a blowout.

McMullen also helped put together a Trump fundraiser that collected nearly $1.8 million for his White House campaign.

Eight months after taking office, Trump nominated McMullen for the Bern gig. And when Nikki Haley stepped down as U.N. ambassador in October 2018, it left McMullen as the sole ranking member of the U.S. diplomatic corps from South Carolina.

On arrival at Davos, Trump referred to McMullen as "Big Ed."

One thing McMullen wanted to dispel is that Trump did not attend Davos as an excuse to be out of the country during his Capitol Hill impeachment trial, as foes have speculated.

"Nothing could be more absurd," McMullen said. "Anyone who understands how these things work, this stuff is planned six months out."

That includes timed meetings with foreign leaders, as well as international business heads.

The job of Swiss ambassador is unique in the foreign service, including because the Swiss have been a go-between with Iran on certain issues.

McMullen was pressed into Iran duty last month when he greeted Princeton graduate student and Chinese American Xiyue Wang, who'd been released in a swap after three years of captivity in Iran as an alleged spy.

A few days ago, he had dinner with the parents of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died after being imprisoned in North Korea. They are traveling the world, telling his story.

Swiss companies also have a significant footprint in South Carolina. The S.C. Department of Commerce counts at least 56 plants with Swiss ties in the state covering automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other industries, with Nestlé, ABB Motors and Autoneum among them.

Back in Switzerland, McMullen, whose wife, Margaret Ann, is with him but two grown children are still in the States, said the Trump impeachment headlines are not something the Swiss follow.

"The Swiss are not really into the politics of the United States," he said.