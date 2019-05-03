You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
What you thought about the SC teacher protest
It has been two days since 10,000 people marched on the South Carolina Statehouse to demand better working conditions for teachers and education reform in the state's long-failing public schools.
Now that the chants have died down and the protesters have packed up and left the capital, the real question about what they leave behind comes into focus: What comes next for education reform? Did the protest organized by the SC for Ed teacher activist group matter?
Earlier this week, I asked to hear directly from you about the impact you thought the protest would make. What I received was a mix of comments about the importance of solidarity, frustration about the state legislature and, from a few people: a small glimmer of hope.
Linda Koutoufas used to teach in Virginia but is now retired and lives in Mount Pleasant. In 1999, she was named the Virginia Teacher of the Year while she was a third-grade teacher at Woodstock Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
Though that chapter of her life is now behind her, Koutoufas told me she felt compelled to go to Columbia on Wednesday and attend the rally.
"While teaching in Virginia, I did not always agree with what the state or my district proposed, and there were years when we did not receive a raise from the state. But in 32 years of teaching in Virginia Beach, I always had an unencumbered lunch time and dedicated planning time each day for at least 40 minutes. We had caps on class size that were honored. We had a Teachers' Council that met with the superintendent (and often school board members) monthly to air concerns and offer solutions. School Board members were asked to shadow teachers at least once a year. And if the teacher had no time for a bathroom break, neither did the school board member," she told me.
Pamela Collum, who voiced her thoughts in our Post and Courier Subscribers Facebook group, told me the rally was powerful and echoed a point I received from many about what they lawmakers should take away from this week's protest:
"Teachers should not be ignored any longer," she wrote.
Others, like Gloria B. Jenkins and Paul Luman, aren't so sure this will spur action from lawmakers. After all, the protest did come as this year's major legislation to overhaul education stalled in the Senate.
Joe Naas said he could see the protest's effect going either way, and pointed to some signs of change already: The legislature did not pass the original education bill which S.C. for Ed argued lacked depth.
"The solution to the educational issue is multi-faceted and will require focus that our legislature has not generated in the past," Naas wrote.
Winston Chabot was one of the optimists I heard from.
He said he does think the protest will lead to meaningful education reform in South Carolina. But Chabot also pointed out that the rally could give teachers an emotional boost in standing up for their profession.
"When suffering injustice and marginalization, it's nice to know you're not alone," Chabot wrote.
Amber Allen, of Charleston, is also holding out hope. She said she has two children attending public school in Charleston, and she described her children's teachers "wonderful and compassionate."
"They deserve so much more than what they're being given. I am inspired and hopeful that so many teachers are taking this action. And honestly, I hope this leads to more days like Wednesday," Allen said. "It is going to take a lot of action to shake up the system."
Koutoufas, the 1999 Virginia teacher of the year, urged those who marched not to quit fighting just because the protest itself has ended and urged teachers to use their votes to raise their voice.
"The protest is NOT a failing idea. It is exactly what's needed now to send a message to state lawmakers: This year has been a good start but there is much work left to do so that South Carolina can retain the teachers it has and attract outstanding new ones. Children in this state deserve that. Never forget that the teachers you may wish to hire in the future are currently sitting in today's classrooms," she said.
2020 visits: Biden and Buttigieg
South Carolina will see visits from two Democratic presidential contenders this weekend:
- Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will be at the Hyatt Park Community Center on Saturday to “lay out his vision for rebuilding America’s middle class and unifying America,” his press announcement said. We are also told Biden will then attend a fundraiser in the evening. Read more about Biden's expected trip to the Palmetto State.
- Pete Buttigieg is expected to spend Sunday and Monday in South Carolina. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Ind. plans to meet with African American leaders in Charleston. He is also attending a fundraiser while in the Holy City. Additionally, Buttigieg will reportedly participate in a round-table discussion at South Carolina State University, the state’s only public, historically black university. Details about where and when things are happening are still being confirmed, but we expect to know more this afternoon. Check out postandcourier.com for updates on that later today.
In other news:
- The South Carolina Senate has agreed to solicit bids for state-run Santee Cooper. Why does it matter? The Statehouse’s final decision will determine where 179,000 Santee Cooper customers and the state’s 20 electric cooperatives get their power. Read more about the decision and how it could impact you. (The Post and Courier)
- Joe Biden says that he believes the segregationists he served with, like South Carolina Dixiecrat U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, changed before the end of their lives. But that may not be the case. It's complicated. Read more about how Biden spent his first term relying on the counsel and mentorship of powerful segregationist Dixiecrats. (Jackson Free Press)
- Two big-name commencement speakers will impart wisdom on South Carolina graduates this weekend:
- The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights icon who the National Review calls this morning a "Maker of Presidents," will give the commencement address at Voorhees College this Saturday. The commencement remarks come on the heels of April’s National Action Network Annual Convention, which hosted a dozen presidential contenders in New York.
- Andrew Brunson, the American pastor who was detained in Turkey for two years before being released in October 2018, will be the commencement speaker Saturday at Erskine College and Theological Seminary in South Carolina.
