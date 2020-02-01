After last year's presidential search sparked campus protests and an investigation by accreditors, University of South Carolina trustees agreed to spend $146,000 to have experts in college boards tell them what they were doing wrong.

The consultant's 33-page report was blunt, calling the board's culture "fundamentally misguided" that is a "consistent threat" to the school's reputation because of the "intrusion of politics." And this is a university on solid financial ground with more students than ever.

At a two-day retreat in January, the experts went over suggestions to make major changes to USC's board. Trustees — some of whom have helped oversee the state's largest college since the 1980s — said they heard the criticism and pledged to fix their ways — but in their own way.

“We want to be responsive to (the consultant's) suggestions, but we want to be deliberate and want to do it right,” USC board chairman John von Lehe told Palmetto Politics. “They recommended a complete restructuring of the board. One size may not fit all. We need to see how it fits."

A special board meeting, likely on Feb. 14, will tackle some of the recommendations from the report by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. A vote on policy changes could come at the regular board meeting a week later.

"We should be given some credit for having this independent review made and for trying to improve our governance,” von Lehe said.

Trustees plan to target problems raised by USC's accreditors, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, rather than some of the bigger issues featured in the report.

Accreditors are monitoring the university after deciding the board received “undue influence” when Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees to hire retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen last summer. (For its part, McMaster’s office called the accreditors' allegations "ludicrous" since the governor is an ex officio member of the USC board.)

Trustees will develop an oath and formal — and detailed — code of conduct that will help them handle communication not just from lawmakers but also alumni, co-workers, parents, friends and anyone else who reaches out asking for a favor or some insight.

“We can’t prevent non-board members from calling us,” said von Lehe, a Charleston tax attorney. “But we can be better prepared and act properly.”

The code will detail how trustees should not discuss issues under deliberation.

“In other words, get off the phone,” von Lehe said.

Trustees likely will be required to notify the board chairman about people not on the board trying to influence them or face yet-to-be determined sanctions.

“Honestly, I don’t think that would ever be necessary,” von Lehe said of penalizing trustees.

This new code of conduct will be overseen by a revamped governance committee, likely to become the board's most influential panel.

There are some consultant's recommendations that the board is not expected to follow. One is eliminating the board's athletics committee.

“Ray quite frankly benefits in his decision-making from having a separate committee — various ideas from coaches contracts and improvements to athletic facilities,” von Lehe said of USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Experts called for doing away with a separate athletics committee, in part, to keep the board from micromanaging an operation that reports to the president’s office.

But von Lehe said he has “never seen that as a major problem.”

The USC-hired consultants suggested a 12-year limit on trustees to help build gender, racial and occupational diversity. Half of USC's 20-member board are lawyers, 17 are men and 19 are white. Seven trustees have served 16 years or more, including von Lehe, who is entering his 22nd year.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” he said. “I have been more effective in the last 12 years than in my first years. And it’s unproven that (term limits) would improve diversity.”

The Legislature elects 16 of the school's 20 trustees, giving the board little direct influence in changing who wins a seat, von Lehe said.

But leading lawmakers, upset over the controversy from the presidential search, have proposals that would cut the size of USC's board nearly in half and oust current trustees. The question remains whether the trustees will make enough changes to get the General Assembly to stand down.

“I hope our legislators will view our actions in a positive light,” von Lehe said.

Critics have said the board’s planned changes show that trustees are not taking responsibility for a presidential search that failed to include a female finalist and led to hiring a president who lacks major public college experience.

Von Lehe was resolute.

“We have made every effort to be totally transparent,” he said. “I’m not sure what else they would want us to do or say.”