What to watch in the SC 2020 primary with Biden, Sanders, Steyer leading the pack

After months of campaigning, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates can do little other than wait for S.C. voters to go to the polls and then see the results.

Here's what to watch from the South's first primary Saturday:

Biden's firewall: Perhaps the most overused phrase of the S.C. primary was the "firewall" the state represented to former vice president Joe Biden, who was an underdog in the first early-voting states. The firewall looked strong for a while then appeared to weaken as Bernie Sanders marched atop the first three races. Now, with decent showings in the Nevada caucus and the Charleston debate, and improved polling over the past week, his firewall appears to be back. Conventional wisdom is that with Biden's deep S.C ties, he needs a double-digit win to secure his spot moving forward. Look for how well he does in Richland, Charleston, Orangeburg, Florence and Sumter counties.

Sanders' second try: After getting shellacked in the 2016 S.C. presidential primary, Sanders said he learned his lesson and tried hard to reach out better to black voters who account for six of every 10 votes cast in the Democratic primary. The race's national front-runner does not necessarily need to win in South Carolina, as Super Tuesday is looking good for him. But Sanders will want to see an improvement among African American support from his 14 percent showing four years ago. Watch the Upstate, where he performed best in 2016, as well as Horry and York counties to see if he can pull off some surprises Saturday.

Steyer's stand: Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is the biggest ad spender in the state — shelling out four times more than what the other six candidates on Saturday's ballot have spent combined, according to the North Carolina-based Institute for Southern Studies. But for all of his mailers, TV spots and online ads, Steyer sits third in S.C. polls. That's an improvement over his finishes in the race's first three states but not the kind of result that will make a favorite after Saturday, especially with nondescript debate showings. See if he gets help from larger heavily African American counties, such as Orangeburg, Florence and Sumter.

Who's next — Buttigieg or Warren: The top three in South Carolina seems pretty set. So the question remains which of the candidates hoping to get through Super Tuesday can claim a decent finish in South Carolina. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren seesaw between fourth and fifth in the state. One of them could make a small statement for the next primaries by standing out with a fourth-place (or perhaps even a surprising third-place) performance. Their strength will likely come from urban centers — Columbia, Charleston and Rock Hill.

Uphill battle for Klobuchar and Gabbard: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar might have done well in New Hampshire, but she is near the bottom of choices in South Carolina, a state she did not visit much. Her more centrist views might have struck a chord in a state that leans more conservative among its Democrats with a smaller field. Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has never caught on despite a splash of billboards and her record in the military. Anything above a sixth-place finish in South Carolina for either of them would be something of a good showing.

Where's Bloomberg? Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg chose not to be included on early-voting state ballots — and that might come back to haunt him. An Emerson College poll, taken after Bloomberg appeared on the Charleston debate stage this week, found one out of five S.C. primary voters would support Bloomberg if he were on the ballot. He could have been close to the second choice in the state. That would have been a good launching point for Super Tuesday. Meanwhile, some S.C. voters might be confused when they don't see Bloomberg on the ballot and cannot write him in.