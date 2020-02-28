What to know about voting in the 2020 SC Democratic primary

Voters finally head to the polls Saturday for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, the fourth race of the campaign and first in the South, to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

Here is what you need to know about Primary Day:

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Find where to vote: Make sure to check because some regular precincts might be closed for presidential primaries. Go to scvotes.org and click “Find My Polling Place” or call county election offices. A list of precinct changes provided by the S.C. Progressive Network is below.

Who can vote: Any S.C. registered voter can vote in the primary. Voters do not have to be a "registered" Democrat to cast a ballot in the primary. South Carolina has no party registration.

Only one race: The only race on the ballot is for the Democratic candidates for president. A separate primary for congressional, state and local offices will be held in June.

Who's running: The seven active 2020 candidates on the S.C. ballot are: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

Who's no longer running: Ballots include five 2020 candidates who have withdrawn: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang. Votes cast for these candidates do count. (Note — Michael Bloomberg, who is mounting a national campaign, does not appear on S.C. ballots.)

No write-ins: Write-in candidates are not allowed in primaries.

No GOP race: There is no Republican presidential primary because the GOP decided not to hold one.

Voting absentee: Absentee ballots can be brought to county election offices by 7 p.m. Saturday. Do not bring them to polling places.

Photo ID: One form of photo ID is needed — S.C. driver’s license, ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or VA benefits card or U.S. passport

Don't have an ID? If voters do not have one of these IDs, they can bring their non-photo voter registration card to the polling place and vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit. (They can still vote even without the card.) Ballots will count unless there is a dispute over a voter's identity or reason for not getting a photo ID.

No snapshots: Taking photos/selfies of a ballot — even your own — is against state law.

New voting machines: South Carolina has a new voting system: Voters get a blank ballot that they insert into the machine before making selections on a touchscreen. When done, voters print their ballot and take it to a scanner where it will be tabulated.

What about the next primary? Even by casting a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary, voters can choose between the regular Republican or Democratic primary in June when congressional, state and local races are on the ballot.

Got a complaint? Contact your county election board. For a list, go to: scvotes.org/how-register-absentee-voting. Voters also can reach out to the S.C. Progressive Network Education Fund — Brett Bursey, brett@scpronet.com, (803) 808-3384 or (803) 608-1480; and ACLU of South Carolina — Susan Dunn, sdunn@aclusc.org, (843) 720-1423 or (843) 830-1571.