From medical marijuana to teacher protests, the presidential impeachment and wasted taxpayer dollars, the year was a mouthful.

Here are some of the memorable utterances from South Carolina politicos in 2019:

Cheeched and chonged

“They use words like stoned, high, wasted, baked, fried, cooked, chonged, cheeched, dope-faced, blazed, blitzed, blunted, blasted, danked, stupid, wrecked — and that’s only half the words they use. Are these consistent with something that describes a medicine?” — Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson in opposing medical marijuana.

Statehouse bikini pot party

“I could never get women like that to attend a party of mine.” — Medical marijuana advocate state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, joking about an anonymous anti-pot flier exposing several bikini-clad women cheering for weed.

Fidel Castro cigar auction

“I’m not a smoker, so they don’t mean much to you.” — Former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer explaining why he auctioned a signed box of Cuban cigars hand-gifted to him by Fidel Castro from a 2004 South Carolina delegation trip 15 years after the fact. The winning bid was not disclosed.

He thinks we're stupid

"On top of being a racist, baby killing monster, he's a lying douche who thinks we're stupid." — State Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, on social media after Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam suggested it wasn't him wearing black face in a medical school yearbook.

Trump crazy people “You’ve got a president who says, ‘If I don’t get what I want, I’m going to throw a temper tantrum. I’m going to shut down the government. I will own it.’ That is just crazy talk. But I suspect that’s all you can expect from crazy people.” — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., on President Donald Trump's 35-day government shutdown. Charleston taxpayer fiasco "We ended up wasting $33 million. Why we haven't been voted out, I don't understand that." — Charleston County Councilman Henry Darby, who criticized the county's handling of the Naval Hospital renovation. The county paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over the failed project. Love and Confederate flags "If we just love one another, all of this stuff will go away." — Circuit Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. on approving an agreement dissolving the Secessionist Party after a black child was photographed holding a Confederate flag at Charleston's Battery. Why she quit teaching at age 28 "I don’t have to go home and call my tables’ parents and discuss how they tipped me. I don’t have to analyze the data of the appetizers my table has been ordering to see what I could be more effective at selling." — Former Charleston County teacher Sariah McCall explaining why she's happier waiting tables after burnout forced her to leave teaching at age 28.

Turn Mulvaney and cough

"You’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy." — An agitated Trump kicking acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina out of the Oval Office during an ABC News taping.

Sanford's nothing burger

“Sir, this is an Arby’s.” — Tweet by the fast-food chain at then-presidential candidate Mark Sanford who used Wendy's "Where's the Beef" tagline for Trump's campaign pledge shortcomings. Sanford was stumping outside an Arby's in Des Moines, Iowa, at the time.