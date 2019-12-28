From medical marijuana to teacher protests, the presidential impeachment and wasted taxpayer dollars, the year was a mouthful.
Here are some of the memorable utterances from South Carolina politicos in 2019:
Cheeched and chonged
“They use words like stoned, high, wasted, baked, fried, cooked, chonged, cheeched, dope-faced, blazed, blitzed, blunted, blasted, danked, stupid, wrecked — and that’s only half the words they use. Are these consistent with something that describes a medicine?” — Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson in opposing medical marijuana.
Statehouse bikini pot party
“I could never get women like that to attend a party of mine.” — Medical marijuana advocate state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, joking about an anonymous anti-pot flier exposing several bikini-clad women cheering for weed.
Fidel Castro cigar auction
“I’m not a smoker, so they don’t mean much to you.” — Former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer explaining why he auctioned a signed box of Cuban cigars hand-gifted to him by Fidel Castro from a 2004 South Carolina delegation trip 15 years after the fact. The winning bid was not disclosed.
He thinks we're stupid
"On top of being a racist, baby killing monster, he's a lying douche who thinks we're stupid." — State Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, on social media after Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam suggested it wasn't him wearing black face in a medical school yearbook.
Trump crazy people
“You’ve got a president who says, ‘If I don’t get what I want, I’m going to throw a temper tantrum. I’m going to shut down the government. I will own it.’ That is just crazy talk. But I suspect that’s all you can expect from crazy people.” — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., on President Donald Trump's 35-day government shutdown.
Charleston taxpayer fiasco
"We ended up wasting $33 million. Why we haven't been voted out, I don't understand that." — Charleston County Councilman Henry Darby, who criticized the county's handling of the Naval Hospital renovation. The county paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over the failed project.
Love and Confederate flags
"If we just love one another, all of this stuff will go away." — Circuit Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. on approving an agreement dissolving the Secessionist Party after a black child was photographed holding a Confederate flag at Charleston's Battery.
Why she quit teaching at age 28
"I don’t have to go home and call my tables’ parents and discuss how they tipped me. I don’t have to analyze the data of the appetizers my table has been ordering to see what I could be more effective at selling." — Former Charleston County teacher Sariah McCall explaining why she's happier waiting tables after burnout forced her to leave teaching at age 28.
Turn Mulvaney and cough
"You’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy." — An agitated Trump kicking acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina out of the Oval Office during an ABC News taping.
Sanford's nothing burger
“Sir, this is an Arby’s.” — Tweet by the fast-food chain at then-presidential candidate Mark Sanford who used Wendy's "Where's the Beef" tagline for Trump's campaign pledge shortcomings. Sanford was stumping outside an Arby's in Des Moines, Iowa, at the time.
Goodbye, Fritz
"None of us had ever met anyone like Fritz Hollings — nor will we ever again. That quick wit, the quickest I ever encountered; that habit of command that I think he was born with — charisma on steroids I call it; and that capacity he had for reacting instantaneously to the fast-changing world of policy and politics. It was a combination of understanding in the brain and a feeling in the gut that allowed him to cut to the root of a matter at just about warp speed." — Eulogy by Michael Copps, former staffer to Fritz Hollings, at his April funeral.
Graham dumps on impeachment
"I learned without public support, getting a president removed isn't going to happen. I think this exercise in the House is beginning to weaponize impeachment. ... The process they used, I think, is dangerous to the presidency as an institution." — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who criticized the Trump impeachment 21 years after leading the House impeachment versus President Bill Clinton.
Carolina Panthers lobbying bill
“You had the governor’s office, the chairman of Senate Finance, the president of the Senate and more in their corner. They brought down (head coach) Ron Rivera and (team mascot) Sir Purr. This is was pretty well decided some time ago. I don’t think they needed to spend a dime.” — state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, saying the $50,000 lobbying bill spent by the Carolina Panthers was a bargain in securing $115 million in tax breaks to move their headquarters to South Carolina.