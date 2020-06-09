What the Republicans must do to win in today's 1st Congressional District SC primary

South Carolina Republicans are confident they can win back the Charleston region's 1st Congressional District they narrowly lost in 2018, but first they decide today who they want to lead their charge.
Four candidates are in the running: Chris Cox, Kathy Landing, Nancy Mace and Brad Mole.
All four claim they have what it takes to beat freshman Democrat Joe Cunningham in the fall.
In recent weeks, the contest has emerged as a two-woman race between Mace, a state lawmaker, and Landing, a Mount Pleasant town councilwoman. But the two other candidates aren't giving up their chance at the nomination.
If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote today, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 23 runoff.
What each needs to do today
Chris Cox
Age: 51
Home: Mount Pleasant
Claim to fame: Bikers for Trump founder and the "lawnmower man" who in 2013 cleaned up the National Mall during the government shutdown.
His race: Cox has aligned himself and message with President Donald Trump more than any other candidate. He frequently cites his time leading Bikers for Trump, which he left more than a year ago in order to run for Congress, and having a personal relationship with the president.
What he needs to win: Outside of his grassroots effort, Cox has shallow roots in local Republican politics. He's never held public office before, so it's unclear if GOP voters know much about him. He's also run no television ads, relying instead on his own social media following rather than traditional media outlets.
A last-minute Trump endorsement tweet would help greatly if he is to jump to the lead.
Nancy Mace
Age: 42
Home: Daniel Island
Claim to fame: First woman to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets; state lawmaker.
Her race: Mace has been a political powerhouse on paper. No other Republican candidate in the race comes close to the $1.2 million she has raised so far. She has also clinched the endorsement of the top two ranking members of House Republican leadership: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Outside groups are taking interest in Mace and spending on her behalf, including the Club for Growth PAC, which has sunk more than $400,000 into the district on TV ads.
What she needs to win: Mace needs to try to avoid a runoff with Landing, who is making serious play for population-heavy Mount Pleasant voters who may already know her.
Doing well in her own Statehouse district will be important, since it includes Daniel Island and parts of Berkeley County and East Cooper, including some shared territory with Landing in suburban-heavy Mount Pleasant.
Kathy Landing
Age: 57
Home: Mount Pleasant
Claim to fame: Mount Pleasant councilwoman; descendant of the pilgrims who sailed to America on the Mayflower in 1620.
Her race: Where Mace is positioning herself as the candidate with the experience, resources and national Republican support needed to win, Landing is trying to present herself as the Lowcountry's conservative — not Washington's.
Landing, a financial planner, has garnered support from former South Carolina senator Jim DeMint, the past Heritage Foundation president, as well as the political arm of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
What she needs to win: Landing is looking for a runoff opportunity. In contrast to Mace, Landing has largely self-funded her congressional campaign. If she can edge out Mace's vote count or come close, Landing will be able to tackle Mace one-on-one.
Brad Mole
Age: 43
Home: Bluffton
Claim to fame: Housing official for the town of Bluffton; father of four.
His race: As the last candidate to jump in, Mole has been an underdog from the start. As the only African American in the race, though, Mole has been steadfast and authentic about his commitment to helping the GOP try and expand its voting base, which he points out was a trouble spot for the party when they lost the congressional seat in 2018.
What he needs to win: As the son of a preacher who entered the race late with little money and almost no name ID, Mole may need to turn to the power of prayer to pull off an outright win. A big turnout in Beaufort would help.