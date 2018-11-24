That sound you hear from the South Carolina Statehouse is "cha-ching!"
Legislators will have another $1 billion to spend next year with higher tax collections — and the state's take from that $1.5 billion-winning Mega Millions ticket sold last month in Simpsonville.
State agencies already submitted some $2.2 billion in requests for new buildings, needed repairs, new programs and additional employees.
They won't get it all, but it doesn't hurt to ask. Here is a sampling of agency requests:
Adjutant general: $20.2 million to build a training center located in a leased building now, $9 million to cover emergency costs in natural disasters, and $2.2 million to buy an abandoned steel mill near McEntire Joint National Guard Base to improve chances of getting the Air Force’s latest fighter jet.
Administration: $1.6 million to waterproof windows and walls of the state Supreme Court building, and $7.3 million for a new roof and windows at the Columbia Mills building that houses the S.C. State Museum.
Agriculture: $500,000 for “Certified SC Grown” TV ads to air in neighboring states along with other marketing, and $2 million for matching grants to regional farmers markets for promotion and equipment.
Archives: $100,000 to maintain and upgrade the website for "The Greenbook of South Carolina: A Travel Guide to South Carolina African American Cultural Sites," including adding an online store.
Attorney general: $3.6 million for technology upgrades with added employees from a new law that puts victim services under the office and meets security requirements.
Clemson University: $56 million to renovate Lehotsky and Long halls, $7.5 million for upgrades and additional faculty at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, and $2.1 million for two additional mobile health clinic vans.
Coastal Carolina University: $25.5 million for a new academic enrichment center and 1,000-seat auditorium, and $21 million for a new classroom building.
College of Charleston: $24 million to renovate the Silcox Physical Education and Health Center, and $3.9 million to renovate 58 George St., closed in 2015 because of structure issues.
Commerce: $3.7 million more for the closing fund used to sweeten economic development deals. (The agency received about $20 million last year.)
Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum: $25,000 for additional security because it houses the last Confederate flag flown at the Statehouse. The museum said it is "seriously concerned about physical assaults on its staff by political extremists on the political left and right."
Consumer Affairs: $118,000 to hire a consumer advocate to fight utility rate cases, a role created by the General Assembly after the V.C. Summer nuclear fiasco.
Corrections: $150 million in prison upgrades including new cell doors, fire alarms, control rooms, housing units, fencing and locks — requests coming after a deadly riot in April.
Education: $173 million in increased funding for students, $60 million for new instructional materials and $40 million for buses.
Forestry Commission: $2 million for new bulldozers with enclosed-driver cabs and related equipment to help fire fires, such as those ravaging parts of California.
Health and Environmental Control: $1 million for prescription monitoring for software and four new employees that could help curb abuse.
Judicial: $9.2 million in pay raises for judges and justices, whose salaries rank among the worst in the nation, and $1.8 million for 30 new court reporters after a reported shortage.
Medical University of South Carolina: $25 million for various building repairs and $53 million for renovated classrooms.
Motor Vehicles:$5 million to continue work on switching driver’s licenses to Real IDs that meet new federal security standards by October 2020, including adding 100 customer service representatives.
Natural Resources: $5.5 million to replace a decades-old converted shrimp trawler, Lady Lisa, used to research shrimp, fish, sea turtles and other sea life, and $1.6 million for 25 additional law enforcement officers.
Parks, Recreation and Tourism: $1 million for additional marketing after spending losses from four recent storms, and $319,000 for a new roof and repairs to Lace House, an antebellum home next to the Governor’s Mansion.
Public Safety: $2.6 million in additional funding to replace enforcement vehicles that have spent at least six years on the road and $6.8 million for a new, larger central evidence facility.
Social Services: $28.6 million for a new child support enforcement system and pay federal penalties for not having the new system in place.
Technical colleges: $272 million in new and renovated buildings on 16 campuses, including $68 million for Greenville Technical College, $44 million for Horry-Georgetown Technical College and $28 million for Trident Technical College.
The Citadel: $66.1 million to replace the Capers Hall academic building.
State Law Enforcement Division: $1 million to hire 11 new agents to investigate human trafficking, narcotics trafficking and opioids, and $610,000 to hire six new agents, including a pilot, for counter-terrorism work.
University of South Carolina: $50 million to relocate the medical school to two new buildings that will create a health sciences campus.