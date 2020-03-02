What SC's Democratic primary results hint about Joe Cunningham's congressional race

The trend of Lowcountry suburban voters going for anyone but Bernie Sanders is good news for South Carolina congressman Joe Cunningham.

A Post and Courier analysis of Saturday's Democratic presidential primary shows wealthy, white suburban voters in South Carolina's most competitive congressional district — Cunningham's Charleston-based seat — weren't interested in a leftward lurch.

While former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the overall victor in the state, precinct-level results show former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the consistent second-choice for suburban voters on Sullivan's Island, Kiawah Island and in pockets of Mount Pleasant.

That bodes well for Cunningham, D-Charleston, as he prepares to defend his turf from Republicans who are anxious to win back control of South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District.

"We are seeing a suburban realignment against a Republican Party that has embraced some of the most extreme voices in policies while expelling moderate voices like Mark Sanford, who had the audacity and the courage to criticize the president," said Tyler Jones, a Democratic political strategist who is working as a consultant for Cunningham.

Though Cunningham did not make an endorsement in the primary race, he issued a forceful rebuke of Sanders in the final weeks leading up to the contest when he said, "South Carolinians don't want socialism."

Still, Sanders emerged as the No. 2 vote-getter in the district overall, followed by Buttigieg.

The vote breakdown in the district was: Biden, 44 percent; Sanders, 19 percent; Buttigieg, 13 percent; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 9 percent; Tom Steyer, 9 percent; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 4 percent; and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 2 percent.

The district spans much of the coastline, with boundaries wrapping around parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties linking a conservative mix of retirees, suburbanites and military veterans.

Turnout numbers show there's energy on the Democratic side.

In 2016, returns show 381 people voted in all of the Isle of Palms precincts for the Democratic presidential primary.

On Saturday, that number more than tripled when 1,738 people voted in those precincts.

On Kiawah Island, an affluent golf resort community overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Biden secured 47 percent of the vote, followed by Buttigieg at 17.5 percent. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the third pick, with nearly 13 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar did better in the 1st Congressional District than elsewhere in the state.

The strength of the moderate middle was also evident on Daniel Island, where all four precincts showed Biden was the favorite, followed by Buttigieg.

But in communities with majority African American populations, like Mount Pleasant's Snowden community, Biden's margins were unmatched. Biden won 75 percent of the vote in Snowden; Sanders was the next top vote-getter with about 12 percent.

Some suburbs broke the trend, like parts of Hanahan, which voted for Sanders. He had strong performances in parts of James Island, too.

National and state Republicans have made winning back the 1st District seat a top priority for 2020.

Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington said Republicans may have to look outside of Charleston County to secure a win.

Only in retrospect did Republicans in 2018 see that Charleston was the battleground county they needed to win; it was the only county in the district where their GOP candidate, Katie Arrington, lost to Cunningham.

In Mount Pleasant, Arrington lost half the precincts Trump won two years earlier.

Across Charleston County, Cunningham won 40 precincts that Trump had won previously, plus 14 more in Dorchester County and 15 in Berkeley County.

Washington said the race has to be about messaging.

"I know we have a lot of new people moving in, but we have to find our voice again here in Charleston County and start reconnecting with the kinds of issues that matter most to Charleston County residents," Washington said.

Already, Cunningham is seizing on the moderate opportunity.

After Biden mentioned Cunningham's race by name in his victory speech, Cunningham tweeted congratulations to the former vice president and then encouraged supporters to donate to his congressional campaign.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has labeled the upcoming 2020 House race as a tossup. It was suburban voters who upended Republican-held congressional districts in 2018 and gave Democrats the House majority.