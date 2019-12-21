Few would argue this year's search for a new University of South Carolina president was rather bumpy.

No women making the list of finalists. Gov. Henry McMaster’s lobbying of trustees. The board hiring a retired general who critics felt did not have enough higher education experience.

The Legislature wants a course correction with the USC board — a big one.

A proposal introduced in the S.C. Senate on the first legislative day after USC trustees voted to continue the presidential search in April would cut the 20-member board to 11.

A new House bill unveiled this month would slice the number of trustees to 12 and remove the governor and state education superintendent from the board.

Either way, South Carolina's largest college would have the smallest governing board among the state's major schools.

The average major South Carolina public college board has 16 trustees. College of Charleston is big, like USC, with 20 members. Two schools, Clemson University and South Carolina State University, have the fewest trustees, with 13 each.

The House bill does not change that eight public colleges outside of USC will still have the governor as an ex officio chair, and two of those schools will still have the education superintendent as a trustee.

No other state is like South Carolina in having the governor as the ex officio chairman of college boards, consultants from the Association of Governing Boards of College and Universities told a Senate panel in October.

Neither proposal reduces the governor's influence after McMaster's meddling brought scrutiny from accreditors.

And nothing changes the political influence on college boards since South Carolina is just one of four states where legislators elect trustees, university governing consultants testified before adding that the USC board acts more like a legislative body than a group focused on the school's well-being.

The bills do line up USC with other public college boards by having legislators choose trustees by larger congressional districts rather than smaller judicial circuits.

Both bills please presidential search critics by kicking out the current trustees — some of whom have been on the board for three decades.

Shrinking the USC board appears to be a front-burner issue in the Statehouse.

Just look at who is backing the bills.

In the Senate, the chief sponsor is Senate President Harvey Peeler, who has called the search "embarrassing."

The House bill's primary sponsor is Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville. His plan is co-sponsored by other House powerbrokers — Republican leader Gary Simrill of Rock Hill, Democratic leader Todd Rutherford of Columbia and budget chief Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican.

And a contingent of Columbia lawmakers have signed on — Sens. Dick Harpootlian and Darrell Jackson, a pair of Democrats, and Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Republican.

Peeler said he believes the House and Senate bills "are close enough for a quick compromise."

Lucas' involvement raises eyebrows. His law partner, Gene Warr, has been on the USC board for 16 years.

Neither Warr nor Lucas' chief of staff Patrick Dennis would comment.

Dennis issued a statement saying Lucas' USC plan "seeks to fix a structure and a system that has become antiquated. The USC board is too large and too fractured."

Lawmakers don't seem too interested in tackling other college boards because they did not have had a recent high-profile meltdown.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Critics of the board-shrinking bills say if lawmakers are unhappy with how the USC is run, then they can vote out the current trustees.

Seven of the 16 elected USC trustees face reelection in 2020. (Trustee Bubba Fennell of Greenwood passed away Thursday.) Another eight are up in 2022.

Three trustees are running unopposed next year, which is typical. In the past three elections for USC board seats, just one trustee drew an opponent.

The four others face challengers, including three who voted for retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen in a heated 11-8 vote in July. Warr is among them. The attorney from Lamar is facing former state technical college president Jimmie Williamson.

And for those upset about McMaster’s lobbying in the presidential search, there is little relief. The current plans for reducing the USC board actually would give him more sway.

Right now, he names two of 20 trustees with his designee and one at-large appointment.

Under the Senate bill, McMaster remains the ex officio chairman, and he would appoint two of 11 trustees.

While the governor would no longer be on the board in the House measure, he gets two at-large appointments. McMaster would control two of 12 seats.

The governor does not hold that much influence over any another major state college board.

No word on what the governor will do if a bill reaches his desk before the session ends in May.

The governor will "work with leadership in the House and the Senate to make sure that if changes are made, they’re made only with the best interest of the university in mind," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.