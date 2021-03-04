'We're a long way' from returning to normal. DHEC director hopes it's 'some time in 2021'

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is "a long way away" from getting enough people vaccinated from COVID-19 to return to a prepandemic normalcy without masks and social distancing, state public health officials said March 4.

A full return to normal won't happen until 3½ million to 4 million South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, said Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

His prediction indicates the vast majority of adults statewide need to get vaccinated to fully get back to normal. That's because South Carolina's adult population is estimated at just over 4 million and no vaccine is authorized for children, though 16- and 17-year-olds can take the Pfizer vaccine.

Asked for clarification on whether nearly every adult will need to get vaccinated, DHEC officials did not immediately respond.

Simmer was referring to the goal for reaching herd immunity, which is when enough people are immunized to block the virus from easily finding new victims when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

"We're not there yet. We're a long way away," Simmer told reporters. "That’s why we’re pushing so hard, why we’re opening vaccines to more people."

Three months after vaccines started going into arms, South Carolina is less than 10 percent to the goal, with about 353,000 residents completing both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to DHEC's data.

Starting March 8, an additional 2.7 million South Carolinians can sign up for a shot, bringing the total of South Carolinians eligible to roughly four million.

Those newly eligible include people ages 55 to 64, those with underlying health problems and disabilities, and employees who must work in person and can't socially distance on the job.

It's well documented that large chunks of the population are either hesitant to get the shot or outright refuse.

Still, Simmer thinks South Carolina will eventually reach the goal.

"I’m really hopeful some time in 2021, we’ll get to that herd immunity," he said. "Certainly, it won’t be the spring, but we’ll get there."

Studies show roughly 30 percent of people eagerly sign up for a shot when it becomes available, and when they experience no problems, many of their friends and colleagues taking a wait-and-see approach become willing to get one too.

"What we see is this cascading as more people get the vaccine and do well with it," Simmer said.

He said he's encouraged that more than 50 percent of those currently eligible — primarily people 65 and older, health care workers, and medical first responders — have gotten at least their first of two shots.

With hundreds of thousands of doses still reserved by appointment for people in the first phase, getting at least 70 percent of that high-risk group vaccinated should be no problem, he said.

A supply shortage remains the primary problem slowing down vaccinations rather than vaccine resistance.

Authorization of a third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson will help speed things up. Not only does it mean a big boost in South Carolina's weekly shipments, starting at 41,400 doses, but it requires only one shot as opposed to two over a span of a month.

Lining up appointments will be easier and people will reach full immunity quicker, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, noting it takes one to two weeks after the last shot to reach full immunization.

"We will eventually reach a level where vaccine acceptance is recognized as an effective measure to see us out of this pandemic," Bell said. "We just have to be both optimistic and have realistic expectations of what it take to get there."