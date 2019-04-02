COLUMBIA — A bill to ban abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks advanced out a state House subcommittee Tuesday morning, setting the stage for more contentious debates on the issue.
The legislation is now set to receive a hearing in the full judiciary committee Tuesday afternoon and would move to the House floor for a vote if it passes there.
The bill, H.3020, would make it illegal to receive an abortion in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which occurs after around five to seven weeks in most pregnancies. The only exception would be if the mother's life would be in serious medical danger without an abortion.
The 3-2 subcommittee vote along party lines followed more than an hour of passionate testimony from dozens of supporters and opponents of the bill, including pastors, women's rights activists, pregnancy counselors, parents and doctors from across the state.
Supporters argued the bill would protect the future lives of unborn children. Opponents of the bill said many women may not even realize they are pregnant after six weeks and they are capable of making their own healthcare decisions without government intervention.
Pastor Joey Deese of Rock Hill testified in support of the bill, saying it represents a battle "for flesh and blood." Ann Warner, the chief executive of the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network testified that the "consequences of this legislation would be insidious and far-reaching."
Multiple obstetricians and gynecologists said they feared the legislation would have a negative impact on women's healthcare more broadly, including Dawn Bingham of Spartanburg, who called the bill "dangerous and shortsighted."
The proposal fits into a broader movement in conservative states to severely restrict access to abortions.
Georgia's state legislature narrowly passed a version of the bill last week, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign it into law. Governors in Mississippi and Kentucky have already signed such measures into law in recent weeks.
But courts have repeatedly struck down the legislation as unconstitutional, halting the measure in Kentucky, Iowa and North Dakota, due to U.S. Supreme Court precedent that women have the right to receive an abortion and restrictions cannot place an "undue burden" on them.
Opponents of South Carolina's bill, like Vicki Ringer of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said the bill would cost the state legal fees in a case they would just end up losing.
Even if the bill passes the full S.C. House, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate are confident they will be able to stop it from becoming law.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, spearheaded a multi-hour filibuster last year that led to the late night defeat of a bill that would have banned almost all abortions in the state. This time, he told The Post and Courier he will use "all procedural tools available" to make sure the bill does not make it anywhere.
"The Republicans won't come out and say this, but many of them are embarrassed that this type of unconstitutional legislation continues to occupy so much time on our legislative agenda," Kimpson said. "They don't have the backbone to stand up to the extreme right and let them know their true feelings."