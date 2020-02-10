Website links SC parents to free or nearly free child care for 3- and 4-year-olds

COLUMBIA — A new South Carolina website offers poor parents an easy way to find quality, taxpayer-funded child care for their 3- and 4-year-olds, which lawmakers tout as a way to help bridge the gap so children are ready for kindergarten.

The palmettoprek.org website, launched last week, shows parents where free or nearly free child care slots are available near their home or workplace, whether in Head Start programs, state-funded full-day 4-year-old programs in public and private schools or child care centers that take taxpayer-funded vouchers.

"This is a celebration of little children and all the potential they have to change the face of this state," said Georgia Mjartan, director of First Steps, the agency tasked with helping prepare children for school. "We're publicly saying to every family in South Carolina, 'You matter. You are valued. Your children are our greatest asset.' Today we are celebrating we’re doing something right for the children of South Carolina."

More than 1,200 centers are participating statewide, with the number of open slots varying in each, she said.

The website, funded through a federal grant, offers one-stop shopping for slots funded by four different agencies: First Step, Head Start, and the state's education and social services agencies. Through the three-step online process, parents can determine if they're eligible for the benefits, see what's available near them and apply.

"We have to make it easy for our moms and dads to find the best place for their children," said Lt. Gov. Pam Evette.

Reports show quality child care for children birth to age 5 can bridge socioeconomic gaps in school, she said.

"Sing it from the rooftops," Evette added. "It is that foundation that will be the best thing we can do in South Carolina to make sure we’re providing for our children."

The launch was held at Brookland Academy, a preschool linked to Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. Of the school's 90 students, eight attend thanks to child care vouchers and 10 get their tuition paid through the state's full-day 4K program. But parents won't find any openings there. The school has a waiting list, said director Jennifer McConnell.

Available slots in state-funded 4K could more than double next school year.

Gov. Henry McMaster has asked legislators to expand state-paid, full-day 4K statewide, enabling children in 17 additional school districts to qualify, at a cost of $53 million. Districts currently not eligible for that state funding are some of the state's biggest, including Charleston and Greenville counties.

Legislative leaders backing that proposal include House Speaker Jay Lucas, who was among legislators touring Brookland Academy ahead of the official announcement. He couldn't help but notice the refrain of the children's song: "We're better together."

When legislators and agencies collaborate, "what a difference this could make in their lives," said Lucas, R-Hartsville. "This is a huge success. We're working together and we are, in fact, better together."

More than half of South Carolina's 3- and 4-year-olds are not in a preschool program, ranking behind Florida and Mississippi, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2019 Kids Count report.

Participation in state-paid 4K has actually backslid. Officials say a lack of parental awareness is at least partly to blame.

According to the state's education oversight agency, about 11,600 4-year-olds last school year attended the state-paid, full-day program, available to children in 64 school districts who qualify for Medicaid. An additional 5,600 4-year-olds were enrolled in federally funded Head Start programs, available to children who live below the federal poverty level. That's just $21,700 for a family of three.

About 21,000 children had their daycare paid for, at least part of the year, through the state Department of Social Services. Qualifying parents can receive $22 to $205 weekly, depending on several factors including the child's age and the center's quality grade. Only centers that DSS rates A, B or C are eligible to participate, according to DSS.

The vouchers — $10 million paid by the state and $126 million in federal funds — are aimed at enabling parents to work, since the cost of daycare can come close or even exceed a parent's take-home pay. To become eligible, a family of three, for example, must earn less than $33,900 yearly. Once that family's income exceeds $52,400, the payments stop. As with Head Start slots, priority goes to children with disabilities, in foster care or who are homeless.