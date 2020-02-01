Month after month in poll after poll South Carolina Democrats have consistently put Joe Biden at the top when asked to give their presidential pick.

And now, with less than a month to go until the Feb. 29 primary, his name is still first out of the mouths of nearly all of the state's county Democratic Party top leaders reading their home turf.

"Comes down to 'He's good enough for Obama, he's good enough to me,'" Kershaw County Democratic Party Chair Phyllis Lloyd-Harris said.

Lloyd-Harris was one of 35 of the state's 46 county party chairs who spoke with The Post and Courier's political team in recent days to casually discuss who they see as the top picks among the party faithful. Two county party chairs are vacant.

With its large population of African American voters, South Carolina is the state Biden is banking on to be his firewall after unpredictable contests ahead in Iowa and New Hampshire. That's good news for Biden who was consistently the top pick in all four regions of the state: the Lowcountry, Pee Dee, Midlands and Upstate.

Moving past the former vice president, the picture is much more of a free-for-all. Biden's two major progressive challengers — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are next in line, though not always in that order, the leaders say.

Plus, there are two others creeping into the conversation: surprising surges by both billionaire Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Also evident from some of the interviews: Party leaders characterize support for Biden as more of a "shrug" vote, indicating Democrats are supporting the better-known entity out of deference, rather than full-volleyed enthusiastic support.

"The Bernie people do the fist-pumping," Berkeley County Democratic Party Chairman Chester Willis said with a chuckle. "The Biden people, for the most part, do the shrug (of acceptance)."

Willis supported the liberal Sanders in 2016, but said he's unsure if he's the right candidate for the job now.

The newspaper's telephone survey with the party leaders was more conversational than scientific. The chairs were asked to list their top four candidates and told their comments did not amount to an endorsement, only what they see as a snapshot where the race stands today for themselves or their county.

The phone calls were done just days ahead of Monday's lead-off contest, the Iowa caucus.

Overall, Biden was the most popular candidate and was mentioned by 33 of the 35 S.C. county chairs when asked to name four candidates they see drawing the most interest.

Sanders was mentioned by 32 of the 35 county chairs; Warren was listed by 30.

Pickens County Chairman Richard Byrd and Georgetown County Chairwoman Debbie Smith were the two leaders who excluded Biden from their respective lists.

Byrd said many Sanders backers from 2016 — including himself — are sticking with him. He rejected claims that Sanders' progressive policies are too far from the mainstream.

"The last time we had a candidate who pursued these types of policies, the country elected him four times," Byrd said, referring to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Though Smith likes Biden policy-wise, she said her issue is whether or not Biden can hold his own on a debate stage with President Donald Trump.

"His performance in the debates has been so shaky," she said.

One question guiding many county chairs right now is simple: Who can beat Trump?

"My concern now is who can win? I think all the top four can do the job but who can win?" Lee County's Ennis Bryant said.

This is the second time during the course of the primary that the newspaper has done this survey. The previous instance was this past March, before Biden formally entered, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris drew the most interest.

With both of them gone from the race, Clarendon County Democratic Party Chairwoman Patricia Pringle is faced with having to find a candidate to support all over again.

As the county's auditor, she endorsed Booker. But she also liked Harris, Julián Castro and Kirsten Gillibrand in the last survey. Looking around now, she sees a field that's mostly white and lacking color.

African American support is crucial for candidates hoping to do well in South Carolina, where the demographic is expected to make up some 65 percent of the turnout. The state is also seen as more reflective of the party than the very white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Outside of the top three, two other candidates are gaining traction: Steyer, who has blanketed the state with TV ads and home mailers, and Buttigieg.

In the Pee Dee and the Midlands, Steyer was the fourth pick overall. In the Lowcountry and the Upstate, it was Buttigieg who rounded out the top four.

"Even my 15-year-old son knows who Tom Steyer is now,” said Chester County Chairwoman Anne Puccio.

But Greenville County Chairwoman Kate Franch said Steyer needs to keep showing up in person to translate that media interest into votes.

"Voters want to get a feel for you and look you in the face," Franch said, pointing to a similar level of curiosity for tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"If they can come, they may win people over," Franch said.

Charleston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Colleen Condon said Buttigieg could still impress Democrats in the coming weeks, saying she has seen his campaign represented at every Democratic Party event in Charleston, and has received more messages from that campaign than any other.

Condon, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, said the historic nature of Buttigieg's bid as the first openly gay presidential candidate is generating excitement, particularly among younger voters. But more so, she said, voters are drawn to his passion and his fresh perspective on politics.

Aiken County Democratic Party Chair Harold Crawford Jr. called Buttigieg a "breath of fresh air" but he also said Buttigieg's "personal choices" could hurt him among more socially conservative Democrats in the state.

Others in the survey said they are preparing for the nation to be surprised. Several chairs named Yang outside of their top four picks but as a potential wildcard in the race.

They cited an uptick in organizing along with voters who like his "freedom dividend" idea of giving every adult U.S. citizen $1,000 a month.

Others were high on Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota.

"Klobuchar is my up and coming," said Sumter County chairwoman Barbara Bowman. "Klobuchar is a quiet killer. People want to know about her."

Said Bowman: “We are going to get the shock of our lives. We are going to get shocked.”

Because Warren is one of just three female candidates left (along with Klobuchar and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard) Spartanburg Democratic County Chairwoman Angela Geter said Warren may garner significant support from women, another key demographic in the primary.

"A lot of women are energized and excited about the possibility of a woman, and we don't have Kamala Harris anymore," Geter said.

A few of the chairs said it is still too early in the process to offer a top four, with some opting to share a top five instead. Others declined to give any names, wanting to preserve their neutrality.

"You could say it's almost anybody's race," said Jasper County Democratic Party Chairman Earl Bostik, who said he is still deliberating who will get his vote.

Bostik said he worries about the task ahead for voters, who have already had to contend with sizing up the largest Democratic presidential field in history.

Beaufort County Chair Mayra Rivera-Vasquez said coalescing around the eventual Democratic nominee is top of mind.

"It's a primary, but it's a primary between family," she said. "At the end of the day, whoever is going to be the nominee, we are going to be here and we are going to have his or her back."

The race is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly after New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary.

The campaigns will then have 18 days to make their final pitch to South Carolina voters.

Post and Courier reporters Jamie Lovegrove, Andy Shain and Schuyler Kropf contributed.