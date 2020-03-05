'We have been preparing for this:' State lawmakers told SC is ready for coronavirus

COLUMBIA — Public health officials signaled to state lawmakers Thursday they're confident that South Carolina is equipped to handle any coronavirus cases that may emerge, echoing similar tones of confidence by Gov. Henry McMaster.

"We have been preparing for this for a long time. We do want to inform people not to panic, because we are prepared," state epidemiologist Linda Bell told the Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

No cases of the illness have been confirmed in South Carolina.

A day earlier, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 49 South Carolinians have been monitored for the rapidly spreading disease that's infected more than 93,000 people globally since January.

"We all enjoy the same goal of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of South Carolina as we face this emerging disease," said Senate Medical Affairs Committee Chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens. "We probably know more about what's going on nationally and internationally than in South Carolina, hence the need for this specific meeting."

Agency officials have been in regular contact with colleagues at other state departments including education, health and human services, and juvenile justice.

"DHEC is actively engaged with the issue and our ongoing goal remains prevention, monitoring and education," agency Director Rick Toomey said.

Bell said DHEC plans to update its website weekly on the number of people that have been screened for coronavirus.

"If we have a case that is confirmed at any time, that information will be made public," Toomey said.

Bell said 13 others are currently being watched for symptoms, and will be released from monitoring protocols when the virus' 14-day incubation period lapses. Five people have already tested negative.

"If individuals come to our attention, we have the legal authority to impose isolation and quarantine. Fortunately, most people are cooperative, but in any instance when anybody is uncooperative, we have taken those measures to require whatever measures are necessary," Bell said.

Symptoms related to the virus typically appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, shortness of breath and a cough.

In some cases, the coronavirus can escalate in severity and may result in pneumonia or death. People are screened for coronavirus only if they meet federal guidelines describing symptoms or fit an "epidemiological profile," Bell said.

Lawmakers on Thursday pressed DHEC for assurances that the state is ready to handle the onset of coronavirus should it arrive in South Carolina. As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. has 11 deaths among the over 3,300 people worldwide who have died from the new coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.

"Can I go back and tell my constituents, 'We're prepared?'" Senate President Harvey Peeler asked.

Since coronavirus is transmtited through droplets, much like the flu, DHEC has a pandemic response plan in place, officials said.

The virus has already sickened people in surrounding states including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. It's realistic to expect coronavirus will be found here, Bell said.

"We are likely to ultimately identify a case or more cases in South Carolina. That does not mean immediately switch to panic mode, because a single case in a state does not present a risk to the entire population," Bell said.

In the collegial SC Statehouse, where lawmakers, lobbyists and constituents often shake hands or offer quick hugs, the greetings have turned more restrained over the past several weeks.

"There is not any bulletproof way that we can just at the borders of South Carolina say, 'It's not coming here,' it may come here," Hutto said. "People just need to use ordinary precautions. Here at the Statehouse where everybody gregariously greets everybody, it's been noticeable this week people aren't shaking hands. Right now, person-to-person contact, you just don't want to do that right now."