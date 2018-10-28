The Post and Courier sent the two candidates for the state's coastal 1st Congressional District, which spans five counties from Charleston to Beaufort, a list of questions on issues facing Washington.
We requested each candidate offer specifics in their answers and not include broad, vague statements used in stump speeches.
Each side did OK in keeping down political rhetoric but did not always focus on details.
To help voters better understand the candidates, here are their answers edited for punctuation and brevity.
Candidates are listed alphabetically. They are Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington of Summerville, and Democrat Joe Cunningham, a Charleston attorney.
1. You have pegged infrastructure as a top priority to the 1st District. What would you do to get the tens of millions of dollars needed for the district to begin moving in this direction? And what 2-3 projects should be a priority?
Arrington: I have a proven track record in the State House of working across the aisle to get the job done. But more importantly, I already have the ear of House leadership, the White House and the secretary of transportation. Much of the money has already been allocated but we need someone who can fight to make sure it comes back to the Lowcountry. I have already told Republican leadership that my first choice of committees will be a seat on Transportation and Infrastructure.
My top priorities will be to first secure the resources for local flooding mitigation projects — every neighborhood is different, and I will work with local elected officials to meet their needs. Second, we need federal funding to help pay for common-sense traffic solutions — widening and expanding existing roads and bridges. This isn’t a top-down approach. It’s working with local leaders to identify critical needs.
Cunningham: First we have to elect someone who knows how to work across the aisle. I’m proud to have endorsements from Republican mayors, council members and other local leaders who know my commitment to putting the Lowcountry over my party. My opponent calls people in the other party “evil.” How is she going to secure funding for Lowcountry infrastructure projects if she calls people in the other party evil? We spend enough in taxes, it’s time for that money to come home. I’ll fight for every penny I can get from Washington to fix our roads, bridges, flooding and infrastructure challenges.
The most important projects for me would be funding for our ports, flooding and drainage projects, bus rapid transit, completing Interstate 526 and widening I-26.
2. Please define your position on offshore drilling. Are you for or against it expanding anywhere along the Eastern Coast or just off of South Carolina? How would you enact protections for our coast if it does come here? Or if North Carolina or Georgia were to allow it to happen?
Arrington: I oppose drilling off of South Carolina’s coast, and I have already spoken with the president, vice president, and senior administration officials to advocate for an exemption for South Carolina. I have also met with congressman Tom Rice from Myrtle Beach, and we will be working closely together on the issue. I strongly believe in local control but I will advocate that North Carolina and Georgia follow our lead in saying no to offshore drilling. This is a decision that will be made by a Republican president and predominantly Republican members of the House and Senate. A strong Republican with the ability to work closely with the administration gives South Carolina the best opportunity to stop offshore drilling.
Cunningham: I am adamantly opposed to offshore drilling and my first priority in Congress will be to reinstate the ban on offshore drilling off the Atlantic coast. Oil spills don’t respect state lines. A spill in North Carolina or Georgia would be just as detrimental to our coast as a spill off of South Carolina. As a former ocean engineer, I know how devastating just one spill could be to the Lowcountry economy and I won’t let it happen on my watch.
3. The Supreme Court appears headed toward a more conservative philosophy and may lean even more so under President Trump. Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Yes or No?
Arrington: Yes. I am strongly pro-life. As the mother of a child born with special needs, I understand and will always protect the sanctity of all human life.
Cunningham:. No.
4. Authorities are still piecing together the details of the October shooting of seven police officers in Florence. The accused shooter possessed more than 125 guns. What should or can the federal government do, if anything, to stave off incidents like this from happening again?
Arrington: I will never waver on the Second Amendment, and I oppose any additional restrictions on gun ownership. The federal government needs to enforce the laws that are on the books, and we need to provide better resources for the treatment for mental illness.
Cunningham: As a gun owner and CWP holder, I respect and support the Second Amendment. We cannot legislate away evil in this world but we can take common sense steps to make sure criminals and mentally unstable people can’t legally purchase weapons. Congress should pass a bill requiring universal background checks and a ban on bump stocks. We should also close the Charleston loophole.
5. What can the federal government do to make higher education more affordable?
Arrington: Too many young people are burdened by onerous student loan debt but still can’t find high enough paying jobs to afford it. The idea that a four-year degree is the only way to success couldn’t be further from the truth. I am proof of that. I have no college degree, but I have successfully owned and operated businesses, created jobs and made a better life for my family. The federal government should reprioritize education dollars to provide more opportunities for vocational education and technical colleges to better prepare young people to enter the workforce.
Cunningham: My wife and I pay the equivalent of a mortgage every month in student loans. For me, this is personal. Congress should pass legislation that allows people to write off more of their student loan debt, not just the first $2,500 of interest. Also when we’re talking about higher education, we shouldn’t just be focusing on traditional, 4-year colleges. Congress should work to incentivise apprenticeships and trade school options so young people are prepared for the workforce after their high school graduation.
6. Both candidates have mentioned their exposure to health care needs, be it the birth of a child or hospitalization. What are specific ideas to make health care accessibility greater and cheaper for residents of the 1st District?
Arrington: We need to repeal and replace Obamacare, while keeping protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Then, Congress needs to pass legislation that will cut costs while increasing patient choice, including allowing for interstate competition in the insurance market, greater transparency in health care billing and expanding the tax benefit for health insurance to individuals.
Cunningham: I believe every American should have access to quality health care no matter their income level. One of the many ways we can improve our current health care system is by encouraging the federal government to negotiate with drug companies to lower medication prices for people on Medicare, similar to how the Veterans Affairs Department does. Another possibility is allowing more middle class families to qualify for tax breaks to reduce their health care costs. We should also explore lowering the Medicare age requirement from 65 to 55 over the course of ten years. I disagree with my opponent who wants to go back to the days when insurance companies could discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. The ACA wasn’t perfect but we should keep what worked, throw out what didn’t, and fix everything else.
7. How has the Donald Trump movement affected South Carolina politically and economically? And is that good or bad in your view?
Arrington: The lowest unemployment rate in decades. Tax cuts putting thousands of dollars into the pockets of South Carolinian families. Black, Hispanic and female employment at record highs. The stock market soaring. South Carolina is greatly benefiting from the deregulations and tax cuts put forth by the president and Republican leadership. From appointing several South Carolinians to key administration positions and empowering our delegation including Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, President Trump has increased the political power of South Carolina. That is certainly a good thing. I am proud to have the support of President Trump, and I look forward to working with him to secure our border, cut taxes, create jobs, support our military and veterans, and rebuild our infrastructure.
Cunningham: Our politics was in bad shape long before Donald Trump. But his election has only exacerbated the us-versus-them mentality that many people, including my opponent and many in my party, embrace. That mentality causes people to see politics as nothing more than a war. I do not believe politics is a war and this election is not a battle between good and evil, as my opponent says. It’s an opportunity to present voters with competing solutions to fix problems facing our community. Politicians in both parties should put down their partisan armor and starting working together for a change.
8. Give voters one reason why they should vote for you that they have not heard of.
Arrington: In a time when border security and national security are at the forefront, I have earned the support and endorsements of all five elected sheriffs in the district because I am the only candidate who will secure our border, build the wall and support law enforcement.
Cunningham: I plan to continue Congressman Sanford’s satellite office hours where he frequently goes to locations throughout the district and allows voters to come discuss any issue with him. Constituent service will be a top priority in my office and residents of the Lowcountry will always have full access to me and my staff.