Lt. Gov. nominees Pamela Evette and Mandy Powers Norrell

In 2012, South Carolina voters approved joining the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket. 

Six years later, the state's first-ever governor running mates will hold a debate. 

Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell will make history when they square off at 7 p.m. Monday at S.C. ETV studios.

You can watch the debate live here:

The rivals for governor, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith, have met in two debates over the past two weeks, trading barbs over taxes and abortion rights.

Evette, who runs Quality Business Solutions in Travelers Rest, is running in her first election. Norrell, a Lancaster bankruptcy lawyer, has spent six years in Statehouse.

Evette, a self-proclaimed “Trump girl” who met the then-future president and attended his inauguration, has campaigned while McMaster is tied up with duties as governor.

Smith and Norrell, the first in her family to attend college, have campaigned together constantly while traveling across the state.

McMaster said at a debate Thursday said Evette would use her experience as an accountant to bring "a fresh set of eyes and fresh experience" to government operations. 

"I'm going to put her in change of whatever I can put her in charge of," the governor said.

Smith said at the debate that he picked Norrell because her legislative experience will help her examine state agency spending and assist with appointments. She also will help the governor's office guide bills it backs through the General Assembly.

"She needs not a day of on-the-job training," Smith said.    

S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio will broadcast the debate presented with The Post and Courier.

Charles Bierbauer, a former longtime CNN correspondent and dean of the University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications, and Andy Shain, The Post and Courier’s Columbia bureau chief, will moderate the debate.

The election is Nov. 6.

