Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith will debate twice before voters choose one of them to become South Carolina's CEO.

The Columbia lawyers face-off 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence. A livestream of tonight's debate — broadcast by S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio and presented with The Post and Courier — is embedded below.

McMaster, a state Republican stalwart running in his seventh statewide race, is trying to win his first four-year term in the governor's office he inherited when Nikki Haley was confirmed as United Nations ambassador in January 2017.

Smith, running in his first statewide race after 22 years in the Legislature, is trying to become the first Democrat in the Governor's Mansion in the past two decades.

They will meet again on Oct. 25 at the Greenville Technical College Technical Resource Center Auditorium in Greenville. The election is Nov. 6.

Charles Bierbauer, a former longtime CNN correspondent and dean of the University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications, and Andy Shain, The Post and Courier’s Columbia bureau chief, will moderate the debates.