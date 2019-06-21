COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's annual "World Famous Fish Fry" has drawn 21 presidential candidates to Columbia on Friday night as they look to court South Carolina Democratic primary voters.
The jovial event gives voters an opportunity to get up close and personal with high-profile politicians on the eve of the S.C. Democratic Party convention. Thousands are attending this year, prompting Clyburn's campaign to prepare 2.2 tons of fish.
The event follows the S.C. Democratic Party's annual Blue Palmetto fundraising dinner, where U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. was the keynote speaker. Bustos chairs the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
SCETV will be live-streaming the Fish Fry. Watch below: