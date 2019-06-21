Election 2020 Fish Fry
People gather for Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" Friday, June 21, 2019 in Columbia, S.C. Twenty-one of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination were expected to speak at the event, a mainstay on the campaign trail through this early-voting state.

 AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's annual "World Famous Fish Fry" has drawn 21 presidential candidates to Columbia on Friday night as they look to court South Carolina Democratic primary voters.

The jovial event gives voters an opportunity to get up close and personal with high-profile politicians on the eve of the S.C. Democratic Party convention. Thousands are attending this year, prompting Clyburn's campaign to prepare 2.2 tons of fish.

The event follows the S.C. Democratic Party's annual Blue Palmetto fundraising dinner, where U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. was the keynote speaker. Bustos chairs the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 

SCETV will be live-streaming the Fish Fry. 

Jamie Lovegrove is a political reporter covering the South Carolina Statehouse, congressional delegation and campaigns. He previously covered Texas politics in Washington for The Dallas Morning News and in Austin for the Texas Tribune.

