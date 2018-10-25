Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith meet in a final debate tonight at the Greenville Technical College Technical Resource Center Auditorium in Greenville.

S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio are broadcasting the debate presented with The Post and Courier. Watch below.

Charles Bierbauer, a former longtime CNN correspondent and dean of the University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications, and Andy Shain, The Post and Courier’s Columbia bureau chief, are moderating the debate.

Our coverage of the first governor debate can be found below.