VP Pence backs SC Gov. McMaster's request to reopen schools during visit: 'We're with you'

COLUMBIA — Vice President Mike Pence told Gov. Henry McMaster the Trump administration fully supports his decision to encourage schools to reopen and provide in-person instruction as an option five days a week.

"For the sake of our kids, for the sake of their well-being, governor, the president and I believe you're 100 percent right in making the decision to get our kids back in the classroom here in South Carolina," Pence said at the outset of a roundtable meeting Tuesday in Columbia with policymakers and education leaders.

"It's also great for working families," Pence added. "We think particularly of single mothers and fathers who bear the disproportionate burden of school closures."

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who flew from Washington with Pence for the trip, added she believes decisions about how — not if — schools should open safely should be left to local leaders.

"They know their students, their teachers and the health situation in their area better than folks in Washington," DeVos said at the event, hosted at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

The Pence visit was part of a dual city stop Tuesday that included a fundraiser in Charleston for GOP congressional candidate Nancy Mace, who enters the general election matchup with a $2.3 million fundraising disadvantage against Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 1st District.

She declined to give a specific total of what was raised Tuesday night, but Mace said her campaign collected "a strong six figures" from the event hosted at her alma mater, The Citadel.

The campaign event was closed press, meaning the news media did not have the opportunity to observe, document or photograph what happened inside the Holliday Alumni Center firsthand.

Mace tweeted a few highlights from her own Twitter account, including a moment when Pence reportedly said, “This district deserves a common sense conservative.”

Earlier in Columbia, Pence and DeVos heard from several South Carolina officials during the hourlong roundtable, including USC President Bob Caslen; Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Tom Wilson; and education consultant Akil Ross, the former award-winning principal of Chapin High School.

The participants voiced a variety of different approaches, not all of them directly aligned with McMaster's plan.

Caslen, who led USC to be one of the first colleges in the country to announce reopening plans for the fall, noted that they made in-person attendance optional for both students and faculty. While Caslen said that would create some logistical difficulties for the university, he felt it would allow people to grow more confident over time.

"We didn’t want to force anybody to, especially in this environment, do something that made them feel unsafe," Caslen said.

Wilson said McMaster's plan is "exactly like ours" for his Anderson school district and voiced similar concerns to the governor about the long-term impact it would have on students if they are not back in school in the fall.

While Wilson said some colleagues had criticized him for expressing that view, he said he did not want to "play politics in a pandemic."

Ross recommended encouraging schools to make their own individual decisions about how to reopen, with some starting virtually, some starting in person and others offering some sort of hybrid approach.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman did not attend the vice president's roundtable. She was attending a charter school event, her office said.

Spearman and McMaster differ on how districts should handle in-person instruction when schools reopen in the fall. While McMaster pushed for a full-week classroom option, Spearman said, state leaders cannot "turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff" with cases increasing at a pace among the highest in the world.

In a press briefing after the roundtable, Pence said the administration views the recent rise of coronavirus cases in South Carolina and other states as "serious" but argued that the country is now better equipped to handle the surge than it was in the early days of the pandemic.

"The people of South Carolina should know that we are in a much better place to respond to this pandemic across the South than we were two or three months ago," Pence said.

McMaster has worked with several Trump administration officials as he oversees South Carolina's response to the pandemic. Last week, he met with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force and participated in a briefing with her.

Later in Charleston and following her fundraiser, Mace said it is clear the current pandemic is affecting how campaigns are being waged.

"If we didn't have COVID-19, we would have had 500 people and a rally, and instead we had 50 people in a room for a a very small, tight-knit fundraiser," she said of her event.

Photos show Mace and Pence spoke from separate podiums. Mace said that was a decision made to maintain social distancing practices. Those in attendance were also required to wear masks at all times. Squares taped on the floor indicated where people could stand.

S.C. GOP Chair Drew McKissick was among the attendees. He said there were hand sanitizers on every table and that masks were mandatory.

"I've got a picture of myself and the vice president, and we're both wearing masks," McKissick said.

McKissick also confirmed there was a pre-fundraiser event with the vice president.

"Everyone who was in the pre-event with the vice president had to have a negative coronavirus test within the last 24 hours, and have documentation of that," McKissick said.

He estimates Pence spoke for at least 20 minutes at the main event.

"He said he knows that the road to the Republican majority and the House majority runs through the 1st Congressional District. He said he and the president are all on board to do whatever we need to win it back," McKissick said.

The Nov. 3 general election is just over three months away.