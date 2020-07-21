VP Pence backs SC Gov. McMaster's plans to reopen schools during visit: 'We're with you'

COLUMBIA — During a Tuesday visit to South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence told Gov. Henry McMaster that the Trump administration fully supports his decision to encourage schools to reopen and provide in-person tuition as an option five days a week.

"For the sake of our kids, for the sake of their well-being, governor, the president and I believe you're 100 percent right in making the decision to get our kids back in the classroom here in South Carolina," Pence said at the outset of a roundtable meeting in Columbia with policymakers and education leaders.

"It's also great for working families," Pence added. "We think particularly of single mothers and fathers who bear the disproportionate burden of school closures."

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who flew down with Pence for the trip, added that she believes decisions about how — not if — schools should open safely should be left to local leaders.

"They know their students, their teachers and the health situation in their area better than folks in Washington," DeVos said at the event University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

Pence and DeVos heard from several South Carolina officials during the hour-long roundtable, including USC President Bob Caslen, Anderson County school district 5 superintendent Tom Wilson and education consultant Akil Ross, the former award-winning principal of Chapin High School.

The participants voiced a variety of different approaches, not all of them directly aligned with McMaster's plan.

Caslen, who led USC to be one of the first colleges in the country to announce reopening plans for the fall, noted that they made in-person attendance optional for both students and faculty. While Caslen said that would create some logistical difficulties for the university, he felt it would allow people to grow more confident over time.

"We didn’t want to force anybody to, especially in this environment, do something that made them feel unsafe," Caslen said.

Wilson said McMaster's plan is "exactly like ours" for his Anderson school district and voiced similar concerns to the governor about the long-term impact it would have on students if they are not back in school in the fall.

While Wilson said some colleagues had criticized him for expressing that view, he said he did not want to "play politics in a pandemic."

Ross recommended encouraging schools to make their own individual decisions about how to reopen, with some starting virtually, some starting in-person and others offering some sort of hybrid approach.

S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman did not attend the vice president's roundtable. She was attending a charter school event, her office said. Spearman and McMaster differ on how districts should handle in-person instruction when schools reopen in the fall. While McMaster pushed for a full-week classroom option, Spearman said, state leaders cannot "turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff" with cases increasing at a pace among the highest in the world.

Later Tuesday, Pence is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Nancy Mace, the Republican nominee challenging U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, in South Carolina's most competitive congressional race.

The trip to South Carolina is Pence's fifth visit to the Palmetto State in the last two years, and his second visit to The Citadel in the last five months.

He most recently traveled to South Carolina some five months ago in February, when he headlined a campaign event in Columbia that raised some $1.5 million for President Donald Trump's reelection.

During that Feb. 13 trip, Pence also addressed cadets at The Citadel in the afternoon, and in the evening headlined a dinner for The Citadel Republican Society.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.