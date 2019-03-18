Vice President Mike Pence will headline U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's 2020 re-election kickoff on March 30 in Myrtle Beach and Greenville, the campaign announced.
Once a critic of the president, the South Carolina Republican has grown closer to the Trump administration since the 2016 election.
Graham's devotion to Trump came to a head in September during a four-minute tirade defending Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh against a sexual assault allegation that he called "the most despicable thing that I have seen in my time in politics." His rant during the confirmation hearing helped seal the vote for Kavanaugh.
Now Graham is getting a reward.
At the re-election kickoff rallies, Pence will try to energize voters in two Republican strongholds in South Carolina.
Greenville County has more GOP voters than anywhere else in the state. Horry County, home to fast-growing Myrtle Beach, is attracting a large number of Republican voters coming to live on the coast.
Pence drew a modest crowd when he headlined a June rally in Conway, the Horry County seat, for Gov. Henry McMaster's GOP primary runoff. Trump came to the Columbia-area two days later for a McMaster rally that attracted a much larger and more vocal audience.
McMaster won the runoff and eventually the general election. Graham is expected to get the same one-two punch with the president coming at some point to aid his re-election bid.
"I am honored to have Vice President Pence travel to South Carolina to support my campaign,” Graham said in a statement. "The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military."
Before the Kavanaugh hearing, the three-term senator was seen as vulnerable to a primary challenge for what some see as lacking conservative credentials. He had to fend off six GOP foes in 2014, most of whom were critical of his willingness to work with Democrats.
Graham then called Trump a "jackass" and "unfit for office" during the 2016 campaign. Trump, who would win the South Carolina primary, gave out Graham's cell phone number in relalition.
But the senator from Seneca who took over the seat held by Strom Thurmond became an informal foreign policy advisor — and occasional golf partner — to the president, figuring it was better to have a relationship with the administration.
Since the Kavanaugh hearing, Graham's ties have only tightened with the White House and a president popular among South Carolina Republicans. Chances of Graham facing a serious primary challenge are looking rather remote.
The general election is another issue.
Former state Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison has already announced plans to run for Graham's seat, targeting the senator's alliance with Trump on social media.
Graham, for his part, is ready for a fight with more than $3 million in his campaign account.