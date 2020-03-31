Voters on James Island SC have to vote twice in one day to fill Statehouse vacancy

James Island state Rep. Peter McCoy's resignation Monday to become acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina sets up a peculiar chain of events for voters to pick his replacement.

The upshot is this: Voters will come out for two party primaries — both to be held June 9 — to decide who holds the seat, Charleston County elections Director Joe Debney said.

The first vote being held that day is a primary to pick McCoy's possible Republican or Democratic successor for House District 115. That person will fill the rest of his unexpired term, which runs to the end of the year.

But that determination won't be set until a special election Aug. 11 between the top Republican and Democratic candidates from that June 9 special primary. That's according to the calendar set by House Speaker Jay Lucas.

The second vote also being held June 9 is the actual scheduled party primary for voters to select their Democratic and Republican Party candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.

Since the votes are considered separate events, it means two sets of voting machines will be set up in polling places covering the district with the results counted separately.

That means voters will have to go through check-in lines twice if they want to take part in both phases of the election.

District 115 stretches from James Island to Folly Beach and also includes Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

Five people filed to run for the seat toward the November election when the filing period closed Monday.

The Democrats are Eileen Dougherty, Carol Tempel and Spencer Wetmore.

The Republicans are Josh Stokes and Kathleen Wilson.

Filing for the special primary would open April 17.