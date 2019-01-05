Ever watch the S.C. General Assembly in session for a few hours? Probably not.
There's what you'd expect — passionate debates and lengthy monologues — and what you wouldn't — lawmakers asking endless questions that start with "did you know" so their colleagues can hold up a vote.
But if you watch the Legislature, a whole lot more goes on in the chambers than arguments over taxes, abortion, hunting licenses and Carolina/Clemson.
There are introductions — a lot of them.
There's the winning high school sports teams and marching bands.
And beauty queens.
And touring elementary school classes.
And community groups.
And chambers of commerce.
And former lawmakers.
And (fill in the blank) of the Year.
And friends and family.
There are more, but you get the idea.
With the General Assembly having trimmed the session by a few weeks to start Tuesday, the introductions (and their accompanying speeches) put a pinch on an already crowded schedule.
I hear often from lawmakers that they have time to pass the annual budget (up to a record-high $9 billion this year) and win approval on only one other large issue before the session ends in May.
Two years ago, it was roads. Last year, it was the nuclear plant fiasco. This session, it looks like education reform.
That limited window can push some major issues off to the side.
But don't look for major changes in this time-honored (and time-eating) tradition any time soon.
Legislative leaders said last week that lauding winning high school teams and introducing special guests are part of the South Carolina Statehouse's welcoming nature.
"It does make a difference for those folks who are coming," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill. "South Carolina is a small state, but a very diverse state, and I think celebrating more and more of that is actually a good thing."
And it's a truth that campaigning does not stop when voting ends. The Statehouse visits have become an ingrained constituent service.
"Those things get us re-elected. That’s part and parcel of it," Minority House Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, offered bluntly. "It is all important. If it was not important, we wouldn't do it."
Simrill, architect of the massive roads repair package passed in 2017, offered an usually unspoken truth about the General Assembly — that some of its 170 members are there for the snapshots.
"What you really could do is have two Legislatures: You could have the parody Legislature that just wants to get pictures made and put themselves on social media, and then you could have a group of us that really come down here and get something done," Simrill quipped.
Minority Senate Leader Nikki Setzler, who was first elected when the Legislature met through the fall, believes the recently shortened session "squeezes the time frame too much and puts on more pressure than it should be."
Still, the West Columbia Democrat said he would not pull the plug on recognizing guests and champions — though Setzler would like his colleagues to adhere to the time limits.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said shorter sessions do not prevent a motivated General Assembly from passing bills it wants — even with all the time spent on greeting civic clubs and youth groups. After all, those recognitions can be like a halftime show when legislators need a little private time.
"It's frustrating when you come up here and all you do is sit through those things," Massey said, "but there's typically things always going on behind the scenes or off to the side in order to try to do stuff."
Still, even with his desire to see legislators work more with a shorter session, Massey sees the value in stopping to recognize guests: "For a lot of these folks, especially from rural South Carolina, this may be their first and only trip to the Statehouse."