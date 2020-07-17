Vice President Pence coming to SC to meet with McMaster, campaign for Mace

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to South Carolina next week for an education event with Gov. Henry McMaster and a campaign event for congressional challenger Nancy Mace, a source with knowledge of the trip told The Post and Courier.

The vice president's visit Tuesday could provide a boost to the pair of top S.C. Republicans.

McMaster has come under fire from teachers, school administrators and some parents for urging S.C. schools to offer in-person classes in the fall despite a spike in COVID-19 cases that has made the state a national hotspot.

He's also won praise for working to keep open businesses and restaurants while pushing for South Carolinians to practice personal safety habits to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Mace, a veteran of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has a $2.3 million fundraising disadvantage in her bid to unseat Democrat Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston.

Pence's campaign stop would be the first involvement of the White House in a congressional race, drawing national attention since the coastal 1st District leans Republican.

McMaster's office and Mace's campaign declined comment about a Pence trip.

News of Pence's visit, details of which have not been released, was first reported by The State newspaper.

Pence last traveled to South Carolina in February for a campaign event in Columbia that raised $1.5 million for Trump's reelection bid.

During a speech at The Citadel Republican Society’s Patriot Dinner in Charleston later that same day, Pence recognized Mace in the crowd. She is the first female graduate from the school's Corps of Cadets.