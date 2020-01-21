Vice President Mike Pence will be honored at The Citadel Republican Society next month, some five years after Donald Trump was applauded by the group.

The Feb. 13 appearance was announced Tuesday by The Citadel Republican Society.

"Duty, honor and service are central to the values we learn at The Citadel and we believe that the Vice President embodies those values for our entire nation,” Cadet Austin Burgess, the club's vice president, said in a statement.

Tickets to the event were listed between $100 and $20,000 — the highest level sponsorship — on the society's Facebook page announcing the vice president's appearance.

The trip to Charleston will mark Pence's fourth visit to the Palmetto State in the last two years.

Pence headlined U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan's 9th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ fundraiser in August, where he told the crowd he was there to cement Trump's 2020 reelection.

Before that, he paid a visit to an "Opportunity Zone" in Columbia where he applauded U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., for getting the development tax credits for economically distressed areas included in the 2017 tax bill.

He also helped U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., kick off his re-election campaign with rallies in Myrtle Beach and Greenville last year.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Vice President Mike Pence back to South Carolina," S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement provided to The Post and Courier.

"This is Trump country and we are happy to have the vice president here to help us ensure that President Trump and Sen. Graham are re-elected this November," McKissick continued.

Before becoming Trump's vice president, Pence was the Republican governor of Indiana. Earlier this year, Pence's wife, Karen Pence, visited Charleston alongside first lady Melania Trump.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The Citadel Republican Society describes itself online as The Citadel’s largest and most active club. Each year, the group's annual Patriot Dinner honors a national, state or local official who embodies the leadership of Nathan Hale, an American soldier who was executed by the British at age 21.

Past honorees include Trump, Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon and South Carolina Sens. Scott and Jim DeMint.

The Patriot Dinner acts as an annual fundraiser to help pay for club members to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference each year in Washington, D.C.

The dinner will be at The Citadel Holliday Alumni Center, at 69 Hagood Ave.