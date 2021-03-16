Veteran of SC public safety agency officially takes the helm with Senate approval

COLUMBIA — The acting director of South Carolina's public safety agency easily won senators' approval March 16 to be permanently in charge.

The state Senate voted 44-0 to confirm Robert Woods IV as director of the long-embattled Department of Public Safety.

Woods has been at the helm since February 2020, when Gov. Henry McMaster initially asked the 54-year-old Citadel graduate to take over temporarily. The governor announced in December that Woods was his pick for the post.

Woods cruised through the confirmation process with no opposition.

His 30 years of experience in the agency, starting at the bottom patrolling Charleston-area roads, make him uniquely suited for the task of increasing the ranks and boosting morale, he told senators at a hearing last month.

"Woods is a proven leader that will take SCDPS to new levels," McMaster said. "As acting director, Woods has already implemented innovative policy changes that have garnered positive results."

Woods officially replaces Leroy Smith, who announced in fall 2019 he would not seek a third term at the helm, after years of legislators calling for his removal.