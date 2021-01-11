Vaccines, in-person learning and boosting business part of COVID-themed legislative session

COLUMBIA — The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dominate the legislative session that kicks off Tuesday, as South Carolina lawmakers pledge to do whatever they can to speed up vaccinations, get students back in school full-time, and help businesses struggling to survive.

Even when COVID-19 isn't being debated directly, it's sure to be on legislators' minds, with the virus surging across the state far worse than when they left early last March.

All 46 senators, many of them in high-risk categories, have pledged to wear a mask to stem spread, while the 124 House members are highly encouraged to do so. How many continue to buck House Speaker Jay Lucas' request in the more crowded chamber could determine whether the Legislature can keep working without quarantine interruptions.

The virus will also shape state government spending, which legislators froze last year amid the unprecedented uncertainties.

COVID-19 wiped out more than $800 million in expected revenue. Still, in a state where Gov. Henry McMaster forced businesses to close later than most of his counterparts last spring, reopened quicker, and refused to shut down again, legislators have almost $1.2 billion in additional money to spend in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

However, less than $200 million of that is meant for ongoing expenses, such as salaries, while the rest is one-time surplus from collections above expectations in previous years.

And McMaster wants lawmakers to set aside an additional $500 million in case the pandemic hits businesses in 2021 and saps state bank accounts again.

Vaccines

The topic legislators say they've gotten the most complaints about in the last couple of weeks, by far, is the slowness of the vaccine rollout across South Carolina, which started in mid-December.

By New Year's Day, less than one-third of doses available for South Carolina workers had been given. Amid growing, bipartisan criticism about not only the slow pace but eligibility rules that excluded any senior not confined in a long-term care facility, McMaster and the state's public health agency announced successive changes to their own rules.

A week ago, McMaster set a deadline for health care workers to make an appointment. Then, last Friday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control allowed people ages 65 and older to get a shot if they're already in the hospital for some other ailment. And on Monday, McMaster announced anyone 70 and older can make an appointment, starting later this week.

Whether that drastically speeds up the process of available shots getting into willing arms is yet to be seen.

But the session opens Tuesday with both House and Senate panels set to grill DHEC for answers.

By Monday afternoon, 59 percent of the Pfizer doses available at hospitals statewide had been administered. That compares to just 22 percent of the Moderna vaccine that began arriving two weeks ago, which is given only at long-term care facilities and handled by a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.

"While I realize it's not up to the Legislature to determine (eligibility), if the rollout of the vaccine distribution doesn't improve, we may have to get involved," said Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.

If it's a question of money for additional people, then legislators can help that way, he said.

But DHEC needs to specify what's needed. In hearings last fall, senators frustrated by backlogs in COVID-19 testing and delays in ramping up availability told agency officials, repeatedly, they were more than willing to allocate federal aid to the effort but needed details and dollar figures.

Schools

The other issue that's filled legislators' inbox is public school scheduling since the school year opened.

They're certain to debate whether, and how, to pressure districts to bring students back inside the classroom five days a week.

In July, McMaster called on every school district to offer both virtual-only and a full week of in-person learning. He was promptly ignored, as he lacked the legal authority to mandate it.

Several districts didn't bring students back until November, and many have returned to virtual-only to start this semester. Most districts statewide remain in a hybrid, weekly mix of online and in-person learning.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"I'm really concerned about the academic progress not being made with children not in school five days a week," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. "If we have districts that are not looking at doing that, we're going to have to push them."

The Edgefield Republican said he didn't get complaints in the spring, when McMaster forced all schools to close. But much has been learned about the virus since, he said, noting the state's epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said last month there's been no significant evidence of transmission in South Carolina schools. Instead, cases connected to schools largely stem from spread in the community.

"I'm convinced over the last nine months, we've learned enough we can do this safely, but we've got to have children in the classroom," said Massey, the father of a third- and sixth grader in public schools.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford agreed.

"Kids aren't learning doing virtual," said the Columbia Democrat. "I can't imagine being in third or fourth grade and having to stare at a screen in order to learn. It doesn't work for me. I can't imagine it works for a lot of kids."

Getting classrooms open ties back to speeding up the vaccine rollout, he said. Under DHEC's current rules, teachers will be eligible for the vaccine in the next phase.

"Teachers need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible," Rutherford said. "If we can get teachers vaccinated, that should help us push the issue to make these schools reopen."

Businesses

Also up for debate is how to help South Carolina businesses struggling to recoup losses from pandemic restrictions and fewer people venturing out.

Massey contends the Legislature needs to provide businesses that follow safety protocols with protections from COVID-19-related lawsuits, something other Southeastern states have already done. It's an issue the state Chamber of Commerce has pushed for months.

The business group says it's even more necessary this year, as more employees return to work.

"Imagine you have reduced your capacity to 20 percent, you’re barely making ends meet or you’re bleeding, and now you’ve been hit with a lawsuit claiming that you’re responsible for somebody’s entire medical bills because they believe that possibly they contracted COVID at your business," said the chamber's attorney, Mike Shettery. "It’s just an untenable situation.”

But legislators remain divided over whether it's at all necessary.

"This is a farce," said Rutherford, an attorney who said some of his own law firm's employees have contracted COVID-19.

Lawsuits won't happen, he said, because "intelligent lawyers haven't figured out how to prove where someone caught COVID in South Carolina," a feat made even more impossible by delays in testing.

"Contagious diseases are exactly that," he said. "They're contagious."

House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy agreed, saying he's not heard from a single business owner claiming liability concerns are the problem. Instead, the North Charleston Republican said what business owners are complaining to him about, particularly in the hospitality industry, are McMaster's remaining restrictions, which include a ban on alcohol sales past 10:59 p.m. nightly and large gatherings.

"They want government to get out of the way so they can operate," Murphy said. "Those are the businesses I'm watching close down and not able to reopen."

Rutherford mocked McMaster's rule on alcohol sales, saying he has yet to see any scientific data that "COVID spreads very badly among people who have an alcoholic drink in their hand after 11 o'clock."

Legislators will likely set aside more money in the upcoming budget for relief grants to small businesses. The question is how much and what type of businesses get priority among applications. McMaster's budget proposal calls for spending $123 million on grants of up to $25,000.

Last September, legislators designated $40 million in federal aid for small business grants. More than $170 million worth of requests had to be turned down.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.