COLUMBIA — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith is no longer eligible to win lucrative U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracts after declining to cooperate with an inspection of his disabled veteran-owned business this year.
Smith, whose company has received millions in government work over the past seven years, said Monday he didn't have time to produce business documents requested by inspectors while running his campaign for governor. And if he wins the election next month, Smith said he plans to close his company, The Congaree Group.
Despite the Veterans Affairs ban, Smith said he remains eligible for contracts from other federal agencies. His company had contracted with the Department of Defense.
He has four current agreements with Veterans Affairs that he said he is allowed to keep despite the ban.
"If I had responded (to the inspection), there was never a question me being able to be verified," Smith said.
Smith is facing Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 race. Smith, a S.C. National Guard major, has put his combat service at the forefront of his campaign.
At age 37, he traded his job as a military attorney to re-enter boot camp and become a combat officer. He was wounded by a bomb during a year-long deployed in Afghanistan a decade ago.
Smith formed The Congaree Group in 2011 and won government contracts where, at different times, he offered pharmaceutical services, medical supplies, valet parking and data analytics.
Congaree is a money maker for Smith. He earned $151,000 from the company last year, accounting for more than 40 percent of his family's $357,000 total income, Smith said.
But in July, Veterans Affairs revoked Congaree's special contracting status that Smith had as a disabled veteran, federal officials confirmed.
Federal officials "could not determine compliance" with its veteran-owned business contracting program because Smith declined for more than a month to produce business documents requested by inspectors, said Susan Carter, a Veterans Affairs spokeswoman.
Smith's ban by Veterans Affairs was first reported by The Daily Caller.
This isn't the first time that Smith has faced scrutiny for how he runs The Congaree Group.
A 2013 complaint alleged Smith used his company's status as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business to obtain the contracts and passed the actual work to companies unaffiliated with veterans.
Smith has said that allegation was unfounded, but Congaree was suspended temporarily by Veteran Affairs.
Asked earlier this year how his company was still allowed to pursue VA contracts after the 2013 dispute, the Smith campaign provided The Post and Courier with a letter from the federal agency confirming Congaree's reinstatement, but it did not include any information about why the agency had reversed its decision.