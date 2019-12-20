COLUMBIA — A legislative panel wants Attorney General Alan Wilson and the state Ethics Commission to investigate one of South Carolina's seven utility regulators.

Lawmakers on the Public Utilities Review Committee asked for the investigation after Tom Ervin, one of the state's newest utility commissioners, sent an email to a conservation group regarding a recent decision involving the state's solar developers.

The Conservation Voters of South Carolina openly criticized Ervin and the other members of the state Public Service Commission over the price they set for potential solar projects in South Carolina.

In response, Ervin sent the group an email last week, defending the Public Service Commission's decision in the cases.

The problem is that state law prohibits state utility commissioners from communicating about issues that are pending before them or could be decided in the future.

State Rep. Bill Sandifer, R-Seneca, is one of the lawmakers that referred the case to Wilson and the Ethics Commission. He wants Ervin to resign if the probe finds that he broke those rules.

"Although this committee does not have clear authority to remove commissioner Ervin for his actions, I do believe if he were determined to be guilty of such an infraction, then it would be appropriate at that time to ask for his resignation,” Sandifer said.

Sandifer said Ervin's email could damage the public's trust in the utility commission.

“Our legal system is based on the principle that an independent, fair and competent judiciary can interpret and apply the laws,” Sandifer said. “This email from commissioner Ervin brings into question his impartiality, and may have a terrible adverse effect on the trust and confidence of the entire commission by the citizens of this state.”

In the email, Ervin pushed back against the suggestion that the Public Service Commission "slashed" rates for solar developers in South Carolina. He explained how the commission reached its decision in three separate solar cases.

Those cases determined how much Duke Energy and Dominion Energy — the state's investor owned utilities — need to pay solar developers that are interested in building in South Carolina.

Ervin and the other utility regulators set those prices higher than what Duke and Dominion recommended in the case. But the results ultimately frustrated the state's solar industry, which argued the rulings would make it impossible for new solar arrays to be financed and built in South Carolina.

"Solar energy will continue to be an important part of the state’s energy portfolio," Ervin wrote in his email.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Irvin also pointed out the cost of power from independent solar companies is passed on to Duke and Dominion electric customers through their monthly power bills.

"The PSC is required by law to adopt (rates) which are fair, just and reasonable to the ratepayers, the small solar developers and the utilities," Ervin wrote. "This is a difficult balancing act which requires ensuring that all parties and intervenors are treated fairly given the facts presented at the hearing."

During his time on the commission, Ervin has come down hard on the investor-owned utilities at times.

He pushed his colleagues to call out S.C. Electric & Gas for willfully withholding information about the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in 2018. And he was equally critical of Duke Energy this year when the company came before the commission asking to raise its customers electric bills.

Sandifer noted Ervin’s familiarity with the law as both an attorney and retired circuit court judge in calling for the investigation.

“He should definitely know the rules of judicial conduct,” Sandifer said.

Ervin was elected by the General Assembly in May 2018. His term expires on June 30, 2022.