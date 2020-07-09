USC women's coach Staley blasts former SC Gov. Haley over WNBA tweet: 'Ultimate division'

Protests over police conduct in recent weeks have created a division between two of South Carolina's most powerful women who have been friends for years.

University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley slammed a tweet by Nikki Haley on Wednesday in which the former Republican S.C. governor and United Nations ambassador criticized the WNBA's decision to honor Black Lives Matter when games resume this month.

"Proud of @KLoeffler for standing up to the mob wanting sports to be about uniting people, not dividing people based on political agendas," Haley tweeted in support of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream who asked the WNBA to swap planned Black Lives Matter theming for American flags.

Staley, a WNBA legend who is coach of the U.S. national women's team, retweeted Haley's post with the message, "The ultimate division is packed in this tweet. We shall and will overcome."

Haley's mob comment drew criticism from CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers, who served in the S.C. Legislature with her. He cited her ties to Republican President Donald Trump, her former boss.

"This is a trash statement. Declaring a league that is a majority of black women, a mob, is divisive," Sellers tweeted Wednesday. "You are playing to Trump's common denominator. You know better than using race as political currency."

Staley declined to further discuss her tweet. A spokeswoman for Haley did not respond to an interview request.

The exchange marks a departure from Haley and Staley's chummy public relationship, one that has been seen as a sign of Haley leading the Republican Party's efforts to diversify and broaden its support since her election as South Carolina's first female and minority governor in 2010.

The pair, a politician who is the daughter of Indian-American immigrants and a basketball coach who grew in housing projects in Philadelphia, struck a partnership between their charities that gave shoes and school supplies to needy rural children.

Staley backed Haley's call to remove the Confederate flag from the S.C. Statehouse grounds after the 2015 Charleston church shooting. That same year Staley also served on a group the governor formed to raise money for victims of a historic flood.

Haley attended USC women's basketball games while she was governor and gave Staley the state's highest honor, The Order of the Palmetto. Soon after the Gamecocks won a national title in 2017, Haley hosted Staley at her New York apartment when she was at the United Nations.

Staley tweeted to Haley in 2018 that "it’s an honor to call you a friend and great leader." In May, Haley wished a happy 50th birthday to Staley, whom she called "a great coach and sweet friend."

But Staley and Haley have become outspoken on opposite sides of the protests over police conduct that ignited after George Floyd died while in custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

Haley has criticized calls to defund police departments and asked for an end to vandalism of monuments by protesters.

Staley wrote a column for The Players' Tribune about how her heart was breaking over race relations after Floyd's death. "People are mad because NOTHING HAS CHANGED," the coach wrote.

The differences between the Hall of Fame coach and the expected 2024 presidential candidate became more personal when sports mixed with politics this week.

Loeffler asked the WNBA to not put "Black Live Matters" on players' shirts or display the wording on court floors. The Georgia Republican seeking reelection said the national movement was divisive and not aligned with the league's support of inclusion.

"The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports," Loeffler wrote to league leaders.

WNBA's players association responded by calling for the senator to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream, tweeting "E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!"

That led Haley, who has presented herself as a more hardline Republican since Trump became president and she worked in his administration, to praise Loeffler for "standing up to the mob." Haley endorsed Loeffler at a March campaign rally outside Atlanta.

This is not the first time Staley has run into issues with the national political figures.

Staley's 2017 championship team never visited Trump at the White House because the Gamecocks did not receive an invitation until months after the title game.

“I got bigger fish to fry than worry about an invitation,” Staley said five months after his championship. She added the snub from the White House “speaks volumes.”

Haley pledged she would work to get an invitation. But by the time one came in November 2017, the team could not go, citing scheduling conflicts since the season had already begun.