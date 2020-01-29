COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina will not raise tuition next year even if it does not receive extra cash from the Legislature, the new president of the state's largest college pledged Wednesday.

USC raised tuition for in-state students by less than 1 percent for the current school year, the smallest annual increase since the Reagan administration. USC was able to nearly cap tuition with its part of a $36 million infusion from the state to ease rising costs for in-state students at public colleges across South Carolina.

While a similar supplement is proposed in next year's budget, USC President Bob Caslen said Wednesday that in-state students won't have to guess how much more they will pay for tuition in the fall.

"Regardless of whatever external budget fails to come in, I have no intention whatsoever of increasing tuition," Caslen said during the annual Carolina Day at the Statehouse. "We're going to keep tuition the same regardless."

The university administration is putting more responsibility on its academic departments to manage their budgets by finding new ways to generate money and curb spending, Caslen said.

The tuition freeze would not apply to out-of-state students, who pay more than twice as much to attend the university.

USC's in-state tuition rose by just under 1 percent for the 2019-20 school year, the lowest amount since 1987. In-state undergraduate students are paying $12,688 for a year at USC, a price that has nearly doubled in the past 15 years.

Caslen, a retired three-star Army general who ran West Point for five years, arrived in Columbia in August on a platform to control costs and boost research dollars at the university with more than 52,000 students over eight campuses.

Holding down tuition could help ease concerns of critics who felt Caslen lacked enough higher education experience to run a large state flagship university. Capping tuition costs also is a priority of Gov. Henry McMaster, who lobbied USC trustees on Caslen's behalf when the school's board was hiring a new president last year.

McMaster's lobbying led to an investigation by USC's accreditors, who found evidence of "undue influence" but did not sanction the school.

USC is under monitoring and must submit a report to accreditors with changes to halt outside pressures by September.