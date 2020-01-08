COLUMBIA — House lawmakers considering changes to the size of the University of South Carolina’s governing board delivered a rebuke to its chairman Wednesday, telling him the move should be considered a vote of no confidence.

“This is a very strong statement about the way the university has been run," state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, told board members at a Statehouse hearing.

"We’re not saying, 'Everything is wonderful,' " he added. “The process isn’t working in my opinion. I do not see the university thriving.”

Bills pending in both chambers of the General Assembly would cut USC’s 20-member board of trustees — among the largest in South Carolina — in half to make it the state's smallest. Current members would be ousted in both proposals.

Under the House version, the governor and state superintendent of education would lose their ex-officio status as the number of trustees would shrink to 12. The lawmakers who met Wednesday voted to send the proposal, sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas, to the Ways and Means Committee.

USC board Chairman John von Lehe, a Charleston attorney, said reducing the number of seats would impact "diversity of thought" and erode rural representation. Trustees are elected by lawmakers based on judicial circuits. The bill would elect board members based on larger congressional districts.

“Our system of institutions serve a great role in South Carolina communities," Von Lehe said. "They depend on board members to provide local representation and support as a state-run public university.”

Reducing the number of board members who are responsible for so many areas could hamper decision-making by reducing expertise and diversity of thought, he said.

The average major South Carolina public college board has 16 trustees. The College of Charleston, like USC, has 20 members. Two schools, Clemson University and South Carolina State University, have the fewest trustees, with 13 each.

The House bill does not change that eight public colleges outside of USC would still have the governor as an ex officio chair, and two of those schools will still have the education superintendent as a trustee.

Overhauling USC’s board has support from top state leaders including Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler, who sponsored a similar bill that does not remove the governor and state education chief from the USC board.

The bills come after a messy search to replace USC President Harris Pastides, who retired after more than a decade of running South Carolina's largest university.

Trustees hired former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen after an 11-8 vote this summer despite vocal protests about the retired three-star general's lack of higher education experience. USC's Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence against the board last year.

Accreditors investigated Gov. Henry McMaster for lobbying trustees for Caslen but did not sanction the school.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, suggested an amendment at the hearing Wednesday that would keep USC’s board at 20 members, but reserved four spots for people of color, women or representatives from rural areas. USC's board has three women, one of whom is the school's only African American trustee.

“I’d rather see a sermon than hear one," she said. "And when it comes to the university, I have yet to see anything other than lip service.”

Von Lehe said Cobb-Hunter's idea could be a "good option."

During the hearing, Finlay asked von Lehe about the university's rising maintenance costs.

"Do you think the board has done a good job running Carolina?" Finlay said.

"Yes, I do, and I'm very proud of what we've done," von Lehe said. "The University of South Carolina is one of the most efficiently run universities in the country."

Meanwhile, von Lehe said USC is working with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges on a review of its operations. Trustees will discuss the topic in detail later this month at a retreat.

Eight USC trustees are up for re-election in the Statehouse this year. Four incumbents are facing challengers, a rarity in college board races.

Andy Shain contributed to this report.