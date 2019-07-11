COLUMBIA — The University of the South Carolina board plans to vote for a new president at a meeting Friday that a trustee says violates state law.
Trustees are supposed to receive notice of the special meetings at least five days in advance. USC board member Charles Williams told The Post and Courier that he and other trustees received an email notice about the meeting Tuesday, just three days ahead of time.
Gov. Henry McMaster, who is the board's chairman under state law, is expected to preside over the meeting Friday where trustees plan to approve retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen as USC's new president.
"If (McMaster) goes ahead with the meeting, he would be breaking the law," said Williams, an Orangeburg attorney.
Caslen's hiring will be "null and void" if it wins board approval Friday, Williams said.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said he called McMaster on Thursday to cancel the meeting because of the short notice given trustees.
Benjamin said the governor told him that meeting will still go on as planned at 10 a.m. Friday.
"By any clear reading of the law, this is an improperly called meeting," said Benjamin, a graduate of USC's law school. "This is highly disappointing."
The governor's office and USC did not have immediate responses Thursday.
McMaster's involvement in the board meeting already has sent red flags to USC's accreditor, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which bans political influence in school management.
The former West Point superintendent's candidacy has torn the Columbia campus.
The USC Faculty Senate is holding an emergency meeting Thursday where it is expected to condemn the hastily called vote. Protests are planned at the board meeting Friday.
Caslen, 65, has been criticized for his lack of higher education experience, especially not having a doctorate degree, as well as comments that were taken to blame binge drinking for sexual assault. He also has ties to President Donald Trump, who considered naming Caslen as national security adviser.
Caslen and three other presidential finalists were passed over in April when the USC board voted to reopen the search during a meeting that drew dozens of protesters. Trustees appointed USC Upstate chancellor Brendan Kelley as interim president with Harris Pastides set to leave at the end of July.
But McMaster, upset at how Caslen was treated on campus, has fought for a board vote for the three-star general.
The governor called all the trustees last week to lobby for Caslen, which led to the meeting called Friday. Students and faculty have complained the vote for an unpopular president is taking place during the summer when the campus is sparsely populated.
McMaster is expected to take a rare step by a governor and lead the USC board meeting Friday. Governors appoint a designee who sits in meetings. Currently that's Greenville investment bank Dan Adams.
Still, Caslen's hiring could win favor with much of the state that includes four major bases and has one of the nation's largest military veteran populations. Republican lawmakers believe the general, now working at the University of Central Florida, also will control costs and slow tuition hikes because he does not come from a traditional academic background.
McMaster told trustees that Caslen also could help win military contracts for the state's largest college.
This story is developing and will be updated.