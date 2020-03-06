USC's first black provost looking forward to 'great partnership'

COLUMBIA — Bill Tate didn't get the job on his first trip to the University of South Carolina when he was a finalist for president last year.

But the family-like atmosphere he said he found in meeting with the campus community made him come back for a different job this year.

"If I was willing to come here potentially in one role, why wouldn't I consider coming there and being responsible for academic affairs?" Tate told The Post and Courier just a few hours after the USC board hired him unanimously as provost. "I would sort of be a hypocrite."

This summer, Tate, the graduate school dean at Washington University in St. Louis, will become USC's first African American provost and the only one at a Southeastern Conference school.

"What I really would hope is that I am a role model for all students regardless of their background and their race," said Tate, who will earn $465,000 a year. "Real opportunity exists, and if you persevere and work really hard, you get might get a shot at hings like this."

The Chicago native was approached about applying for provost after someone gave his name to USC's search firm. His first reaction went back to the presidential search, which he said was not adversarial between the finalists including retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen, who won the job.

Having played basketball, Tate said he was used to losing, but "I don't sit around and lament when I don't win. I just basically figure out how I'm going to operate in the next game." Still he did not want to be disrespectful to Caslen. "He should be able to select his own team," Tate said he told the search firm.

Tate said he was encouraged after speaking with Caslen, learning they could work well together on issues like updating how the school handles its budget and improving academic programs.

"I told him I thought it be a great partnership," Tate said. "I have a really good background in academic affairs. I think it lines up really well for what the university needs right now. So I thought it was a good match."

Caslen's hiring was criticized on campus because the 43-year Army veteran lacked a doctorate degree and lengthy higher education experience usually found in leaders of state flagship colleges. Trustees said they wanted a president who could control spending and tuition hikes. They saw Caslen as a non-nonsense leader who could make changes.

On Friday, Caslen called Tate a great leader and innovator: "He's a fast learner. He understands where higher education is. I feel he will be a great teammate."

USC trustee Dorn Smith said he was impressed by Tate's experience in health sciences as well as his magnetic personality, something that should complement Caslen, a retired Army general who prefers to work on building a more effective organization rather than the social parts of the job.

"Bob does not like doing the PR. He doesn't like all the glad-handing," Smith said. "When you're a president or provost, you're a political figure whether you like it or not. Tate floats when he's in the crowd. He commands a presence."

Tate also should help ease some of fractures with the faculty over the presidential search that led to criticism from accreditors over political influence and from professors who gave the board a vote of no confidence over the search.

"He will have a huge calming influence on the faculty," Smith said.

USC Faculty Senate Chair Mark Cooper said Tate was the clear choice among the three finalists.

"Tate has the gifts necessary to guide the academic enterprise through the challenges ahead: research vision, grasp of budget realities, commitment to shared governance, high aspirations for our students and our state," he said.

Provosts usually are eyed as potential successors to college presidents. Becoming a provost is a career-maker for Tate, a 58-year-old father of two, Smith said.

"This is the last box for Bill Tate needed to check to be a president," Smith said. "He'll be a hot-ticket. I'd be surprised he's here after a year or two."

Tate succeeds Joan Gabel, who left last year to become president at the University of Minnesota. She was USC’s first female provost. Tayloe Harding, USC’s music school dean, has been the interim provost.