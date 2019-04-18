COLUMBIA — Answering criticism that no women were among the finalists for University of South Carolina's president, the school's search committee said the four male candidates chosen are committed to diversity.
"These four finalists are the leaders that the search committee believes are best qualified and prepared to serve as our 29th president," USC spokesman Wes Hickman said Thursday. "While the pool did not result in a female finalist, each of these candidates has expressed a strong commitment to diversity and carrying out the diversity strategy recently approved by our board of trustees."
Criticism about the lack of women among the finalists announced Wednesday came from professors, alumni and state lawmakers. "Did @UofSC really not have any qualified female applicants? 54% of your students are women, but 0% of your finalists are," state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, tweeted.
A potential successor at USC, school Provost Joan Gabel, was out of the running after accepting the president's job at the University of Minnesota in December.
The search firm hired by USC to vet applicants, Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search, used an "all-female and diverse recruitment team," Hickman said.
The school's search committee — which included some USC trustees and representatives from faculty, students and alumni — was mostly male. The 11-member panel had two women.
"The search committee made a commitment to pursuing a diverse pool of candidates and took proactive steps to make that happen," Hickman said. "The committee saw a pool of more than 80 individuals, diverse in terms of both underrepresented minorities and gender."
But he did not explain why the panel failed to include a female finalist.
The four finalists who will come to Columbia for interviews next week include one African-American, William Tate, vice president of graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis.
The other finalists are: John Applegate, Indiana University’s executive vice president for academic affairs; Robert Caslen Jr., a former West Point superintendent and retired general who is senior counsel to the president at the University of Central Florida; and Joseph Walsh, vice president for research at Northwestern University.
The USC board is expected to pick a new president on April 26 after the finalists meet trustees.
USC President Harris Pastides is retiring at the end of June after 11 years leading the state's flagship university through a boom in enrollment and construction — and a spike in tuition as state support remains among the country's lowest for public colleges.