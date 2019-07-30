COLUMBIA — Harris Pastides, an academic over the past four decades, knows there's one more lesson he needs to master: the art of slowing down.

"Fundamentally, I want to rewire my brain to be better at focusing on one thing at a time for like an hour," the University of South Carolina president said on his last day in office after 21 years on campus, including the past 11 as its leader.

"I’m good at juggling. So I want to rewire a little bit to be a little more thoughtful. I think that’ll lead to good health or better health, longevity maybe, better sleeping habits."

Pastides will greet new university President Bob Caslen on Thursday morning and turn over control of South Carolina's largest college with its eight campuses and 51,000 students to the former West Point superintendent. He expects to split time between Columbia where he continue to work with USC and his home in Folly Beach.

Pastides, 65, spoke Wednesday with The Post and Courier about the turbulent president search, the school's future and his role in retirement:

You’ve been here 21 years. Have you ever seen the campus in such turmoil as it has been in the past three months over the presidential search?

“There’s been a lot of upset, there’s been a lot of voices heard. I’m looking forward, I keep my fingers crossed and say my prayers for a return to normalcy with President Caslen. ... Of course, we had one student protest a while back relative to as an outgrowth of racial issues that were happening and that was certainly a period of turmoil, but a different focus. ... This was unique in every way.”

Could the presidential search process have been better? Should there have been a woman among the finalists?

“I wasn’t inside of it, but I do believe the early parts of it were very good. People complain about who the finalists were, but I don’t have any hands-on experience to know about the performance of the agent, for example. ... It certainly should’ve been a priority to have one or more female candidates, yes, that’s true in any search for a presidency."

You’re credited with developing a strong, close relationship with students. How did you accomplish that?

Pastides said he never said "no" to selfies, high fives or appointment requests. Any student who wanted at least a half-hour of Pastides’ time would get it: "You can lead through trust when you touch enough people and they kind of look inside you and believe they can trust you, too.” Pastides added that Caslen has the skills to become close with students: "He’ll have his own style, not going to be exactly like me, but he’ll find his own way to reach out and be very personal with our student body.”

In your opinion, is having a doctorate degree and a record of research work (which Caslen lacks) a requirement to be an effective university president?

“I don’t think it’s a requirement, but I do believe President Caslen will need to demonstrate to the faculty, mainly, that he understands that we’re a research university and what it takes to aspire to even greater accomplishments. It’ll be up to the faculty to believe him or not, but he is certainly going to have to do that.”

In August, you said this about the skills you thought your successor should have: "A person who will preserve the core strength of the university, but be willing to understand that you can’t do it all. ... I would love to have that entrepreneurial, let-me-hit-the-restart-button-here attitude and see where the university can really excel with its mission, but also find new revenue sources." Do you think Caslen demonstrates what you were talking about?

“I could easily say ‘Yes, I do,’ because I think he probably does, but I think he’ll have to demonstrate all that. I do think he’s got the right stuff though. At Central Florida he was a little bit of a fix-it man. He was hired to come in after a period of turmoil and look at the structure of how things work and try to rebuild trust and finances. So I think he is that fellow, but it’s not easy."

What do you think this campus will look like in five years?

Pastides said he expects completion or near completion of a 3,000-bed student housing project, a new medical school campus and renovation of the Carolina Coliseum to become a student union. Also, Caslen will remake USC’s administration with openings for provost, chief financial officer, fundraising vice president and communications chief. “He’s got to be committed to inclusiveness and diversity and he’s got to choose wisely. These people are probably going to out-last him. If he chooses wisely all of those key hires, they’re going to be as influential as either me or him.”

What is your role at USC going to be moving forward?

“A little of it yet to be defined. ‘President Emeritus.’ Emeritus is a fancy word. I tell people it means ‘formally important.’ And let me tell you what my first job is: stay far in the background. Don’t volunteer a lot of advice to President Caslen. Be there for him, but if the phone rings it’s he calling me, not me calling him. ... Beyond that, I would like to continue to help students and faculty, but probably at the individual level, at the level of a mentor or adviser.”

