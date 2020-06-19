USC leaders want to rename dorm that honors man who experimented on enslaved women

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina's governing board wants to see the name of a pioneering doctor who experimented on enslaved women without anesthesia removed from a women's residence hall.

On Friday, trustees of the state's largest college voted unanimously and without any comments to seek the Legislature's permission to rename Sims Hall, which honors 19th-century physician James Marion Sims, saying they support students' calls for a more inclusive university environment.

They did not vote to simply scrub his name because of a 2000 state compromise, known as the Heritage Act, which forbids removing or changing the name of any building or memorial on public property that honors a historic figure, unless the Legislature approves it by a supermajority vote.

The change, backed by President Bob Caslen, reflects a growing demand by students and other members of the Gamecock community. USC in 2019 erased Sims' name from a scholarship program.

Sims, born in Lancaster County, is known as the "father of modern gynecology" but achieved his medical breakthroughs by conducting experiments and procedures on enslaved women. Sims' experiments began before modern anesthesia became available in the mid-1800s, but Sims used nothing at all to numb the pain for enslaved women, though he did later with operations on white women.

"We are all endowed with human frailties and are products of our time, but the actions that are such a large part of Sims’ legacy are incompatible with respect for human dignity and the values we hold dear as a campus community," Caslen said in an open letter published on the university's website this week.

A lengthy resolution that trustees voted for on Friday details Sims' nonchalant views toward the pain and suffering his work wrought upon subjects.

"Records also show that some doctors who assisted Sims after being made aware of the inhumane treatment refused to continue working with him. Sims then used enslaved persons to hold down women during surgeries," it states.

Trustees didn’t consider renaming the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center, despite pleas by thousands to do so via online petition and support from some of USC’s most well-known athletes including football great Marcus Lattimore and college basketball stars A’ja Wilson and Sindarius Thornwell.

Doing so is a priority for Student Body President Issy Rushton, who called Friday's action the "tip of the iceberg." In addition to the residence hall and fitness center, Rushton said USC's student government wants a new name placed on the Thomas Cooper Library as well. The second president of South Carolina College, Cooper held pro-slavery views, and purchased two slave families when he arrived to the state in the early 1800s.

Thurmond was the state's former governor and U.S. senator for 46 years and a segregationist who ran for president in 1948 as a Dixiecrat. He repented later in his political career and is still a revered figure in South Carolina. He died in 2003, not long after retiring at age 100.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, some legislators and activists have called for a memorial to Sims to be removed from the Statehouse grounds. In 2018, a marker to the man was moved out of Manhattan to his grave in Brooklyn.

This week, state House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said institutions should act unilaterally when it comes to renaming buildings named after intolerant people.

“What I am asking them to do is have guts, have courage, and do it anyway, and encourage anybody who doesn’t like it to sue them,” Rutherford said in a Twitter message. “They need to show the African American students, the students that are not African American but want the names changed as well, that they have the courage of their convictions.”

The USC hall that bears Sims' name was constructed in 1939 and sits on the women's quad. Public sentiment toward altering its name has grown in the past two weeks. An online petition asking for the change has picked up nearly 4,000 signatures.

USC added markers in 2017 acknowledging the work of slaves on campus, especially constructing buildings on the Horseshoe in the decades after the school was founded in 1801.