COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is looking into the actions of a student who posted a racist comment on social media that was unearthed a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“Happy (abbreviated n-word) day” is the caption on a photo featuring three white women taking a selfie in a mirror circulating around Twitter on Tuesday. When the post first appeared on social media was not clear.

USC President Bob Caslen said Tuesday that the school is looking into the post.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of a social media post by one of our students that contained a disgusting racist epitaph (sic) absolutely not reflective of who we are as Gamecocks,” Caslen posted on Twitter. “We are taking steps to address this situation that we know is hurtful to many members of our community."

"We value all people & seek to create an environment in which each of us feels valued. Racist messages run contrary to who we are and we can--and must-- do better," his post went on to say.

Caslen had no further comment Tuesday.

The latest posting comes four years after another white USC student was photographed writing the n-word on a whiteboard under a list of “Reasons why USC Wi-Fi blows.” That student was suspended.

The university offered no immediate word if the student involved in the latest incident has been disciplined. USC is still investigating, school spokesman Jeff Stensland said. The student's name was not released.

USC is focusing on the student who organized the photo rather than the others in the snapshot. Stensland said he did not know if the other women in the photo attended the university.

USC student government President Luke Rankin Jr. said he would discuss with his cabinet Tuesday what the campus leaders should do in response to the photo.

African Americans make up 9 percent of USC's student population in Columbia, according to the latest data available online. African Americans account for 27 percent of South Carolina's population.