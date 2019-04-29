COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina gave a $450,000 per year contact Monday to USC Upstate's chancellor to serve interim president after reopening the search for a new permanent leader.
USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly, 44, starts Aug. 1 after Harris Pastides retires to end an 11-year tenure. He will earn about 40 percent of the Pastides' $1.1 million salary.
Kelly also gets housing, a car and membership to dining and country clubs in a contract approved by trustees. He will return to the school in Spartanburg, where he earns $280,0000 a year, when a new USC president is named.
After a day of interviews, the USC board did not pick a president Friday from four finalists chosen by a search committee after protests from some students and faculty. They were upset over the lack of a female finalist and some statements made by a front runner, the former superintendent from West Point.
No timetable was given in the new search for a leader of South Carolina's largest college but it is expected to last well into the next school year.
At USC Upstate, Kelly, 44, finished a five-year strategic plan to take on extra students at a school where enrollment has grown by 14 percent over the past decade. USC Upstate has nearly 6,200 students, making it the state's fifth-largest four-year college.
Pastides said the school is in good hands with the bespectacled, 6-foot-5 interim president nicknamed Clark Kent.
Kelly came to USC's largest satellite campus two years ago from the University of West Florida where he led its advancement division along with its foundation and historic trust. The speech communication specialist also chaired the Pensacola, Fla., college's fine, performing and communication arts school.
Kelly has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s degree in communication from Eastern Michigan University, and a doctorate in rhetoric and political communication from Wayne State University in Detroit.