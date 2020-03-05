USC expected to name first black provost, seen as possible presidential successor

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is expected to name William Tate, one of the finalists last year for school president, as its new academic chief, The Post and Courier has learned.

Tate, the graduate school dean at Washington University in St. Louis, would become USC's first African American provost if he receives approval by trustees at a specially called meeting Friday.

Tate would succeed Joan Gabel, who left last year to become president at the University of Minnesota. She was USC's first female provost. Tayloe Harding, USC's music school dean, has been the interim provost.

During the presidential search, Tate received the most positive comments from students and faculty among the four finalists after Harris Pastides retired. He was seen as dynamic leader who could connect with students and faculty, a trait that carried Pastides to success during his 11-year in the president's office. Both Tate and Pastides are epidemiologists.

"My expectation is that every faculty member in a university is engaged in holding account every administrator in an institution," Tate said during a public forum when he was a presidential finalist.

He was aspirational about USC's role: "What's special about this place is that it's feasible ... to open the doors of this entity to everyone in this state."

The board picked retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen as president because trustees wanted an experienced leader who could control costs, stop tuition hikes and reshape the administration.

Caslen's hire received some criticism because of his lack of background at major universities. The retired three-star Army general, however, was the only finalist to have a run a college.

As provost, the No. 2 position at a college, Tate could gain the experience needed to become a possible successor to Caslen, several sources told The Post and Courier. The sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the hire, said Tate has enough support to win board approval.

USC did not have an internal candidate deemed strong enough to become a finalist for president. So preparing an administrator familiar with how USC runs as well as who to approach in state government and businesses for help will be seen as a plus when the next search takes place.

Tate's expected hiring comes as Caslen has pledged to improve diversity at USC among students, professors and staff. He hired an African American, Julian Williams from George Mason University, to become the school's vice president for diversity and inclusion.

Caslen also made sure to give faculty control over looking for a top academic officer over the eight-campus system with more than 50,000 students.

The provost search committee was led by an education professor and a chemistry professor, and included eight professors as well as university administrators.

This board received a vote of no confidence from the Faculty Senate on the main Columbia campus in October for its handling of the presidential search, which included no female finalists and what accreditors would later call "undue influence" from lobbying for Caslen by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Tate, who did not respond to an email Thursday, was chosen among three finalists. He topped Nancy Rapoport, a law professor at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and John Wiencek, provost at University of Idaho, for the USC post.

Tate has degrees in economics, math education and psychiatric epidemiology from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, University of Maryland, University of Texas at Dallas and Northern Illinois University. He has worked with the Dallas Independent School District in Texas, University of Wisconsin and Texas Christian University before coming to Washington University in 2002.