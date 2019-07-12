COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina board is making plans to vote on a new president on July 19 after a court blocked a meeting Friday because it violated state law, The Post and Courier has learned.
Trustee Charles Williams filed an injunction that halted a special meeting Friday where the board was expected to hire retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen, whose candidacy has torn the campus. The board received an emailed meeting notice three days in advance instead of the legally required five days by standard mail, Judge Robert Hood ruled in issuing a temporary restraining order Thursday.
Now, USC is preparing to mail notices for a new vote that meets state legal requirements, according to three sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
The board that leads South Carolina's largest college is expected to gather on July 19 — the same day as a 10 a.m. hearing on the injunction that applies to the aborted meeting slated to take place Friday.
Columbia attorney Joe McCulloch, who filed the restraining order for Williams, said the USC board can meet any time as long it follows state meeting notification laws.
USC did not have an immediate comment Friday on a new meeting, a school spokesman said.
In April, USC's board passed on Caslen, the front-runner among four presidential finalists, after protests over the former West Point superintendent’s lack of experience and personal skills. The search was reopened and an interim president was named with Harris Pastides retiring at the end of the month.
Caslen has been criticized for not having a doctorate degree or an extensive research background, as well as for his comments that were taken to blame binge drinking for sexual assault. Some on campus did not like that the combat veteran, who was at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks, was a finalist to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
The USC Faculty Senate gave Caslen a vote of no confidence during an emergency meeting Thursday and asked the board to conduct a new search. Students and faculty also are unhappy the vote for a potentially unpopular president was taking place during the summer when the campus is sparsely populated.
But McMaster, upset at how Caslen was treated at the university, has fought for a board vote to turn the general into USC’s next president. McMaster has never met Caslen but he called to apologize after the board’s decision this spring.
Despite protests, Caslen would be a popular choice in a state that includes four major military bases and possesses one of the nation’s largest military veteran populations. Republican state lawmakers who dominate the Legislature believe the general, now working at the University of Central Florida, also will control costs and slow tuition hikes because he does not come from a traditional academic background.
McMaster told trustees that Caslen could help win military contracts for the school with eight campuses and more than 50,000 students.
Caslen has not returned multiple calls this week.